LONDON, Sept 19 Rick Clark, former chief
executive of Red Back Mining Inc, has approached First Quantum
with a view to buying the Guelb Moghrein copper
and gold mine in Mauritania, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
"There is a proposal that has been made," said one source,
while another said Clark was seeking to raise about $800 million
in financing for a potential offer.
Guelb Moghrein is one of First Quantum's two operating mines
alongside Kansanshi in Zambia. Guelb Moghrein produced almost
37,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate and 81,766 ounces of gold
in 2010 and copper output is anticipated to rise to about 50,000
tonnes by 2012.
The mine accounted for just over 10 percent of First
Quantum's revenue in the six months to end June.
Clark could not be reached for comment and a spokesman for
First Quantum declined to comment.
