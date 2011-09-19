LONDON, Sept 19 Rick Clark, former chief executive of Red Back Mining Inc, has approached First Quantum with a view to buying the Guelb Moghrein copper and gold mine in Mauritania, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"There is a proposal that has been made," said one source, while another said Clark was seeking to raise about $800 million in financing for a potential offer.

Guelb Moghrein is one of First Quantum's two operating mines alongside Kansanshi in Zambia. Guelb Moghrein produced almost 37,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate and 81,766 ounces of gold in 2010 and copper output is anticipated to rise to about 50,000 tonnes by 2012.

The mine accounted for just over 10 percent of First Quantum's revenue in the six months to end June.

Clark could not be reached for comment and a spokesman for First Quantum declined to comment. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Paul Hoskins)