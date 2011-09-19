(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19- Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings to Nissan Auto Lease Trust 2011-B:

--$156,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';

--$378,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$351,000,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$85,000,000 class A-4 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

