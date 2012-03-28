(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our view, there is a possibility that United Bulgarian Bank's (UBB) creditworthiness
could deteriorate over the next three months.
-- We are therefore keeping our 'B-/C' ratings on UBB on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects our uncertainty about UBB's future funding profile and
our view of UBB's protracted asset quality deterioration.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its 'B-/C' long- and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on United Bulgarian Bank AD (UBB) on CreditWatch with negative
implications, where they were placed on Dec. 3, 2010.
Rationale
The ratings on UBB reflect the bank's 'bb' anchor, "adequate" business position, "adequate"
capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "below-average" funding, and "moderate" liquidity,
as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b'. The bank's
issuer credit rating (ICR) is lower than its SACP to reflect the risks related to its parent,
National Bank of Greece (NBG; CCC/Negative/C). We do not usually allow a higher-rated
subsidiary to be rated more than two notches above its parent and therefore adjust UBB's ICR
down by one notch from its SACP.
The CreditWatch status reflects our view of the potential negative effects on UBB's funding
base originating from the Greek financial crisis. It also reflects our view of UBB's protracted
asset quality deterioration. We understand that UBB still relies on funding from NBG to a
limited extent, and in our opinion is exposed to some contagion risk. This, in turn, could
destabilize UBB's deposit base and constrain its access to wholesale funding.
We believe that UBB's asset quality has deteriorated significantly since the onset of the
Bulgarian economic crisis in 2008. Levels of nonperforming loans (more than 90 days overdue)
appear to have peaked at around 27% in mid-2011 and have remained fairly stable since then at
around 28% at year-end 2011. On a positive note, UBB's relatively strong preprovisioning income,
with a net interest margin of around 5.0%, has enabled the bank to absorb the elevated credit
costs without reporting any losses or damaging its capitalization.
We consider UBB to be a "highly systemically important" bank in Bulgaria and the government
is "supportive" of the domestic banking system, as our criteria define these terms. Because
Bulgaria has made a significant economic adjustment by reducing its deficit, we anticipate that
the government would have the capacity to support UBB if NBG could no longer do so.