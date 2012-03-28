(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Credit default swap (CDS) spread performance is showing signs of divergence globally, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor.

CDS spreads on European sovereigns widened 3% last week. 'The Netherlands saw the most CDS underperformance, with spreads widening 15%,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. 'CDS on Portugal bucked the trend by tightening 8% but are continuing to price at the widest levels among European sovereigns.'

Spreads on Asian sovereigns also came out, with Indonesia, Malaysia and Korea all widening between 7% and 10%. Conversely, CDS on North America tightened slightly.

Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features.

The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the below link.

Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at 'twitter.com/fitchsolutions'

Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutionsâ€™ Risk and Performance Monitor

here