The affirmation follows the lowering of the long-term ratings on the Republic of Cyprus to 'B' from 'BB', reflecting our view that the country's creditworthiness has deteriorated further since the last downgrade in August (see "Long-Term Rating On Cyprus Lowered To 'B' On Increased External And Fiscal Risks; Still On Watch Negative," published Oct. 17, 2012).

On April 8, 2011, we published updated criteria that explains when we rate nonsovereign issuers above the sovereign in EMU countries (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions").

Important factors for financial institutions include:

-- The company's exposure to the domestic economy, measured in terms of the proportion of the institution's assets; and

-- The subsidiary's group status, formulated under our group methodology (see Related Criteria And Research below).

When we assess the underlying creditworthiness of these nonsovereign issuers, we also consider the specific risks that may arise from a funding or liquidity perspective in the event of sovereign distress.

For "core" subsidiaries with "low" domestic exposure, there is no sovereign cap on the rating on a subsidiary. We are therefore able to rate the entity in line with the ratings on the parent. We note that Cyprus' Transfer and Convertibility (T&C) assessment remains at 'AAA', in line with other eurozone sovereigns. It indicates an extremely low likelihood that the Cypriot authorities would restrict the access of nonsovereign issuers, including financial institutions, to foreign exchange needed to satisfy the issuer's debt service obligations. If this situation changed, for example, if we were to lower Cyprus' T&C assessment, we would review the ratings on Ronin Europe, SLCS, and ABH Financial.

RONIN EUROPE LTD.

The ratings on Ronin Europe Ltd. reflect its "core" status within the wider Russian Ronin Partners group, whose group credit profile (GCP) is 'b'. As a result, we equalize the ratings with the parent's GCP.

Ronin owns 100% of Cyprus-based Ronin Europe, which is the group's booking center for client-driven brokerage and the settlement center for the group's underwriting operations and proprietary securities investments.

As Ronin Europe's business, operations, and strategy are highly integrated with those of the group, Standard & Poor's expects that the Cypriot subsidiary would likely receive full support from the group, if needed.

We calculate that Ronin Europe has domestic exposure of well below 10% of its total assets.

The stable outlook mirrors that on its parent.

S.L. CAPITAL SERVICES LTD. (SLCS)

The ratings on S.L. Capital reflect its "core" status within the Aljba Alliance group. As a result, we equalize the ratings on SLCS with those on its parent, Aljba Alliance (B/Stable/B).

Russia-based Aljba Alliance owns 100% of its Cypriot subsidiary SLCS, which is the group's booking center for proprietary securities investments and client-driven brokerage and underwriting operations. SLCS' business, operations, and strategy are highly integrated with those of the group.

We calculate that SLCS has domestic exposure of well below 10% of its total assets.

The stable outlook mirrors that on its parent.

ABH FINANCIAL LTD.

Our ratings on ABH Financial reflect its status as a nonoperating holding company of Russia-based Alfa-Bank. The long-term rating on ABH Financial is one notch lower than that on the operating entity Alfa-Bank. The rating differential is mainly due to ABH Financial's reliance on dividends and other distributions from Alfa-Bank to meet its obligations.

We calculate that ABH Financial has domestic exposure of well below 10% of its total assets.

The positive outlook mirrors that on the operating entity Alfa-Bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, April 8, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Long-Term Rating On Cyprus Lowered To 'B' On Increased External And Fiscal Risks; Still On Watch Negative, Oct. 17, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed

Ronin Europe Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/B

S.L. Capital Services Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/B

ABH Financial Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Positive/B