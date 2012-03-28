(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' latest European CLO Performance Index Report highlighted several changes in performance metrics in December 2011. Most notably, all of the European CLO cohorts tracked in our performance index reported an increase in the percentage of defaulted assets in the underlying portfolio. Three of the European CLO vintages reported increases in their senior overcollateralization (OC) ratio test cushions.

The report features observations on the performance trends of European collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which include:

-- All of the European CLO vintages tracked in our index reported increases in the percentage of defaulted assets in December 2011.

-- Senior and subordinate OC test cushions: Only one of the European CLO cohorts (2008) experienced an increase in its reported senior OC ratio cushions and junior OC ratio test cushions. All other cohorts reported a decrease.

-- The number of transactions reported to be failing their senior OC tests remained the same as that reported in November. However, the number of transactions reported to be failing their junior OC ratio tests increased.

-- 'CCC' rated assets: Three of the European CLO Performance Index vintages (2004, 2006, and 2007) reported increases in the percentage of assets rated in the 'CCC' category, and two of the vintages (2005 and 2008) reported decreases.

Our European CLO Performance Index Report provides aggregate performance statistics across most of our rated European cash flow CLO transactions backed primarily by corporate loans. We provide this information to help market participants track the overall performance of European cash flow CLO transactions and to benchmark the performance of the transactions they follow against the performance of cohorts of similar transactions.

