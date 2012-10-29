S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case operating scenario anticipates a considerable increase in revenue and EBITDA for Brunswick Rail in 2012 commensurate with the company's fast growing fleet size; around 22,000 railcars at the end of June 30, 2012 compared to less than 13,000 railcars at the end of 2010. The fleet's fast-paced growth complicates year-on-year financial comparisons. As part of Brunswick's business strategy and also due to restrictions in its loan documents, when Brunswick purchases a rail freight car it also enters into a multi-year lease. As a result, based on the current portfolio of leases, we anticipate that the company's revenue will be slightly more than $280 million in 2012 (compared to about $184 million in 2011) and that EBITDA margin will remain high at more than 80% such that EBITDA will be more than $240 million.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

The company is in the process of raising around $600 million of five-year Eurobond debt. Most of the proceeds will be used to repay the entire $277.5 million of outstanding debt under its existing $290 million European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1+) and $130 million International Finance Corp. (IFC; AAA/Stable/A-1+) facility (EBRD/IFC facility), which it entered into in 2010, and the $240 million outstanding under its $250 million of IFC facility, borrowed in May 2012. The remaining proceeds used for general corporate purposes. Therefore, we anticipate that debt levels will increase somewhat in 2012 from less than $300 million at year-end 2010 to around $800 million. We include in this figure Brunswick Rail's $60 million mezzanine facility and $14 million shareholder loan, which we view as debt-like under our criteria.

We assess Brunswick Rail's financial risk profile as "aggressive" based on our view that Standard and Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain in the 15%-20% range over the next few years. At year-end 2011 this metric was at the lower end of this range due to the company's capital expenditure (capex) and acquisition debt being included on the balance sheet. However, operating leases entered into the balance sheet in 2011 were not incorporated in the financial results, due to the timing of the purchases.

Liquidity

We assess Brunswick Rail's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, and anticipate that the company's sources to uses will be around 1.2x over the next 12 months ending September 30, 2013.

This takes into account the proposed Eurobond of around $600 million. Most of the proceeds will be used to repay the entire outstanding debt of $277.5 million under its existing $420 million EBRD/IFC facility and the $240 million outstanding under its $250 million IFC facility.

As of September 30, 2012, Brunswick Rail had the following sources of liquidity over the next 12 months:

-- Unrestricted cash balances of approximately $74.5 million;

-- The new proposed Eurobond of around $600 million; and

-- Cash flow from operations (unadjusted) of around $210 million.

-- Debt maturities and amortizing payments of around $630 million. This includes the $277.5 million in amortizing payments associated with the EBRD/IFC facility and the $240 million outstanding under the IFC facility; and

-- Capex of between $100-$150 million. Maintenance capex is low at around $10 million a year as Brunswick has a relatively young fleet.

We note that the debt facilities for Brunswick Rail's two primary operating subsidiaries are governed by several financial covenants. We understand that the company expects the headroom under its covenants to be sufficient at the end of the quarter ending September 30, 2012.

In addition, Brunswick Rail's financial flexibility is limited by its organizational structure, which considerably restricts movement of monies between its two main operating subsidiaries, both of which have separate debt facilities. Having said that, Brunswick appears to have solid relationships with its banks, evidenced by the company's ability to refinance ahead of the August 2012 maturity, and substantially increase its debt in 2011 to fund its fleet growth. We also see this in the long-term nature of its relationships with banks, particularly with the IFC which is also a shareholder.

Finally, Brunswick has a proven track record of reducing capex when needed. In 2009, the company cut back capex to $38 million from $209 million the year before, and generated positive free operating cash flow of $20 million.

The issue rating on the proposed $600 million senior unsecured notes (subject to final closing on Nov. 1, 2012) maturing in 2017 to be issued by Brunswick Rail Finance Ltd. (Brunswick Rail Finance) is 'BB-'. The recovery rating on these notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

Our recovery expectations for the proposed notes are underpinned by Brunswick Rail's asset valuation, which we base on its large number of relatively new railcar fleets. Our recovery expectations are also supported by comprehensive guarantee package and our assessment of Brunswick Rail's "fair" business risk profile. At the same time, our recovery expectations are constrained by our opinion of Brunswick Rail's insolvency jurisdiction of Russia, which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for creditors, and by the unsecured nature of the proposed notes.

We understand that the proceeds of the proposed notes along with cash will be used to repay all the outstanding term loans under the $290 million European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) facility, $130 million of International Financial Corporation (IFC) facility borrowed in 2010 and $250 million of IFC facility borrowed in May 2012.

The notes documentation includes limitations on indebtedness with carve out for $25 million of secured debt, capitalized lease obligations of up to 10% of consolidated total assets, securitization on a non-recourse basis, and other indebtedness of up to $30 million.

We understand that the holders of the existing mezzanine facility of $60 million have signed a subordination notice that will subordinate the mezzanine debt to the notes.

To determine recovery expectations, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We project a hypothetical default in 2015, triggered by deterioration in Brunswick Rail's operating performance amid an economic and financial downturn, leading to termination of some of the contracts and loss of clients to competitors.

We estimate that Brunswick Rail's stressed enterprise value would be about $715 million at default in 2015, based on haircuts that we apply to third-party valuations of Brunswick Rail's railcar fleets. We deduct from the stressed enterprise value priority liabilities of $50 million, comprising enforcement costs, resulting in a net enterprise value of about $665 million. We further deduct finance leases of $136 million. The remaining value would, in our view, enable the proposed noteholders to achieve recovery of more than the 50%-70% range at the point of default. However, the recovery rating on the proposed notes is '3' to reflect the unsecured nature of notes and the unfavorable jurisdiction of Russia.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Brunswick will maintain "adequate" liquidity. Our base-case scenario takes into account the recent Eurobond transaction that we understand will close by the end of October 2012. The stable outlook also reflects our view that adjusted FFO to Debt will remain between 15%-20% and that Brunswick's operating performance will remain robust, with strong utilization rates and profitability levels.

We could lower the rating if the company fails to maintain "adequate" liquidity. This could occur if weakening economic conditions lead to lower utilization rates and counterparty defaults. Downward ratings pressure could also arise from increasing competition or more aggressive financial policies, such as employing an overly aggressive capex program and/or large debt-funded acquisitions, without the corresponding lease contracts.

We could consider positive rating action if credit metrics improve on a sustainable basis to levels that we would consider commensurate with a "significant" financial risk profile, such as FFO to Debt of more than 20% on a sustainable basis. This takes into account our assumption that the company's business risk profile will likely remain in the "fair" category, in light of evolving industry dynamics.

