March 28 - Turkish banks' switch to Basel II regulations for credit risk will release capital held against customer loans and facilitate lending. Fitch does not consider this release of capital to be credit negative because of more stringent treatment of other asset exposures and high minimum capital requirements, which will prevent a marked build-up of leverage in the system. The banks' capital positions are currently strong, and we expect them to grow capital through steady earnings retention.

The move to Basel II's standardised approach in July 2012 will especially benefit banks focused on retail and SME lending through lower risk weightings applied to these exposures. We expect the released capital to be used to extend new loans because of the strong demand for credit. New lending grew by 30% last year. Although credit demand is slowing in 2012 in line with weaker economic performance, banks rated by Fitch indicate that loan growth could be in excess of 15% in the current year.

Capital relief and rapid loan growth is normally a cause for concern that lending standards will deteriorate. However, we think the Banking Supervision and Regulation Authority's (BRSA) additional capital buffers for new branches go some way to addressing that risk. The minimum capital adequacy ratio for banks wishing to open new branches is 12%, above the 8% minimum, and the regulator has shown no hesitation in restricting lending or dividends in the past. We believe that banks' sound credit underwriting practices, the moderate overall leverage in the Turkish economy and the absence of asset price bubbles should prevent a marked build-up of credit risk.

The Turkish banks we rate have indicated that their capital adequacy ratios are likely to fall by around 0.5%-1% when credit risks are measured under Basel II. This is mainly because BRSA has applied national discretion and decided that FX-denominated Turkish sovereign bonds, previously 0% risk-weighted, will attract a 100% risk weighting. FX-denominated bank placements and reserve requirements will also attract 100% risk weightings.

Some of the BSRA's prudential regulations significantly reduce the risks to the banking system. These include a short-term liquidity reporting requirement, which closely resembles Basel III's as yet to be implemented liquidity coverage ratio, and interest rate shock testing, aimed at ensuring that banks hold sufficient capital to absorb losses arising from severe rate movements.

The stressed liquidity reporting required for banks considers tougher scenarios than those envisaged under Basel III: 100% repayment of all borrowings at maturity; 50% withdrawal of commercial deposits; and retail deposit flight of between 20% and 30%, depending on deposit type. Assets are also stressed and haircuts are applied to Turkish government bonds.