Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French local and regional governments (LRGs), the city's very wealthy economy, "very positive" management with conservative financial guidelines, and "very positive" liquidity position. The city's very high potential for raising both operating and capital revenues is also an important rating strength.

The main constraint on the rating, in our view, is Paris' rising, though still moderate, debt burden. Paris is completing a large capital spending program, while its commitment to maintain a strong self-financing capacity, in a context of stable fiscal pressure, depends increasingly on effective cost control and capital revenues.

We cap Paris' long-term rating at the level of that on the sovereign because we do not believe that the current links between France's central government and its LRGs allow any of the LRGs to be rated above the sovereign.

However, in accordance with our criteria, we assign an "indicative credit level" (ICL) of 'aaa' to Paris (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010). The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. Paris is the administrative, economic, and financial center of the Republic of France, and has the strongest and wealthiest economy of all French cities and departments. With per capita GDP representing more than 3x the EU average, Paris ranks among the most affluent and competitive European capitals.

We view Paris' financial management as "very positive," under our criteria. In addition to prudent debt and liquidity management, we believe that the city has clear financial targets--notably in terms of debt containment--with which it is able to comply. This reflects our view of Paris' significant controls over expenses and external risks, and of its strong capability and willingness to leverage revenues, if needed.

We consider the city's revenue flexibility to be exceptional. Paris benefits from very high revenue-raising potential in light of continued low tax rates, generous tax rebates, and the sizable disposable assets owned by the city and its related entities. We expect the city to post significant capital revenues in 2013 and 2014, mostly stemming from surpluses from completed urban development operations and asset sales. This should help Paris to contain its direct debt at less than 57% of Standard & Poor's-adjusted operating revenues by 2014 (equivalent to the city's publicly released 50% target ratio based on unadjusted operating revenues).

Paris' operating margin is currently sound at 11% of operating revenues in 2011. In 2012, we think it will stabilize mainly thanks to a sustained 3.2% growth in operating revenues. We expect a 3.4% rise in operating expenses to offset growing property transfer fees and value-added corporate tax. The increase in expenditures mainly comes from the ramp-up of various equalization funds and social expenditure, which grew 40% and 4%, respectively.

In our base-case scenario, which supports Paris' ICL, we anticipate that the city's operating margin will erode to about 6.1% of operating revenues in 2014. In the next two years, we forecast that Paris' operating revenues will likely be sluggish, owing to a decline in state transfers, our forecast of a slump in property transfer fees, and management's commitment not to raise taxes until the end of its mandate in 2014. In addition, we expect that operating expenditures will grow at a quicker pace on the back of increasing social expenses, additional operating costs for new infrastructure, increasing contributions to various equalization funds, and interest expenses growing in line with debt. Owing to mounting investments combined with a decreasing operating margin, we expect Paris' financing needs to increase to about 4.5% of total revenues on average during the second half of the term (2012-2014) from 3.0% on average during the first half (2008-2011).

Under our base-case scenario, the gradual completion of Paris' sizable EUR9.3 billion capital spending program over the current mandate will likely translate into a 32% debt increase by the end of 2014 compared with year-end 2011. As a result, we believe that tax-supported debt should reach 62% of the city's consolidated adjusted operating revenues at year-end 2014, up from 49% at year-end 2011 (figures include the debt of two municipal government-related entities operating in land development operations). We consider that Paris' debt burden, though remaining moderate, is structurally less sustainable than in the last tenure (2002-2008).

We could, however, revise Paris' ICL to 'aa+' from 'aaa' if its self-financing capacity were to weaken further than we anticipate in our base case. In this downside scenario, a significant decline in the city's operating margin, combined with a lower level of capital revenues, could result in a deficit after capital expenditures averaging 9% of total revenues over 2013-2014. This could lead us to adjust downward our view on the financial management. However, we believe that in the current context this scenario is unlikely.

Liquidity

We assess Paris' liquidity position as "very positive" under our criteria.

Paris currently benefits from several revolving lines totaling EUR425 million and from a EUR500 million European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+) loan. The unused amount under these liquidity facilities, together with Paris' average cash position, totaled EUR0.7 billion on a daily average over the first nine months of 2012, or about 1.8x Paris' expected debt service for the next 12 months.

These facilities, alongside the city's EUR800 million commercial paper program launched in early 2011 and its 30-year EUR4 billion euro medium-term note program launched in 2004, provide Paris with strong access to external liquidity. We expect this to continue in the future.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the city of Paris mirrors that on the Republic of France.

We currently do not envisage a realistic downside scenario under which we would revise Paris' ICL to 'aa' from 'aaa'. Consequently, a downgrade of Paris would more likely follow a sovereign downgrade than any change in the city's ICL within our outlook horizon.

Conversely, if we revise our outlook on France to stable, we would also revise the outlook on Paris to stable.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009

-- France's Unsolicited Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 'AA+'; Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012

-- Paris (City of), Jan. 10, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Paris (City of)

Issuer Credit Rating AA+/Negative/A-1+

Senior Unsecured AA+

Commercial Paper A-1+