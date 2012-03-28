UAE's Union National Bank Q4 profit up 29 pct, misses forecasts
ABU DHABI, Feb 14 Union National Bank, 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Tuesday posted a 29 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 - Fitch Ratings has published a presale report on SCUF DA Mar 2012-01. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SCUF DA Mar 2012-01
ABU DHABI, Feb 14 Union National Bank, 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Tuesday posted a 29 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts.
Feb 14 Unisys Softwares And Holding Industries Ltd:
STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in January from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Tuesday.