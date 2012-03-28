BRIEF-Caudan Development reports HY group pre-tax profit 44.4 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 248.3 million rupees versus 227.3 million rupees year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 - Fitch Ratings has published a presale report on SCUF DA Mar 2012-02. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SCUF DA Mar 2012-02
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 248.3 million rupees versus 227.3 million rupees year ago
* H1 ended Dec 2016 group profit before taxation of 145.1 million rupees versus 4.1 million rupees year ago
* Says it plans to issue up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes