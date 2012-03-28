BRIEF-Caudan Development reports HY group pre-tax profit 44.4 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 248.3 million rupees versus 227.3 million rupees year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- HDI Asekuracja TU S.A. (Unsolicited Ratings) ----------- 28-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Poland
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Mar-2012 NR/-- --/--
20-Feb-2009 BBBpi/-- --/--
10-Mar-2008 BBpi/-- --/--
===============================================================================
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 248.3 million rupees versus 227.3 million rupees year ago
* H1 ended Dec 2016 group profit before taxation of 145.1 million rupees versus 4.1 million rupees year ago
* Says it plans to issue up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes