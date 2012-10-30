(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

Uncertainty about the global economic outlook and its impact remained the key theme in September, which also saw Fitch downgrade its growth forecasts for Asia's two economic giants, India and China, in "Fitch: Weaker Global Growth Outlook Despite Monetary Policy Stimulus" and "Fitch Cuts China, India 2012 Growth Forecasts as Risks to Global Recovery Mount" (both dated 27 September 2012). Other related commentaries are "Fitch: Eurozone Exposure Not A Key Risk For Most APAC Corporates" (11 September 2012), and "Fitch: Growing Caution for APAC Banks as GDP Growth Slows" (17 September 2012).

China was on Fitch's radar in "Fitch: Hong Kong Banks' China Lending to Slow" (27 September 2012) and "Fitch: Chinese Banks' Balance Sheet Growth A Concern" (4 September 2012).

Financial institutions were corporates active issuers in Asia-Pacific bond markets in September. Fitch published rating actions on several transactions including "Fitch Rates CITIC Bank International's Subordinated Notes 'BBB-(EXP)'", "Fitch Rates NH Bank's GMTN Programme 'A' and Notes 'A(EXP)'", "Fitch Rates Bangkok Bank's USD Senior Notes 'BBB+'", "Fitch Rates Siam Commercial Bank's Senior Notes 'BBB+'", "Fitch Rates China Hongqiao's USD Senior Unsecured Notes 'BB(EXP)'", and "Fitch Rates BOC Aviation's Senior Notes 'A-(EXP)'".

In addition, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's newsletter.

