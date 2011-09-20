(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20-
-- China-based thenardite and PPS producer Lumena's operating margin in
the first half of 2011 was lower than we expected.
-- Lumena is expanding its highly specialized businesses, further
weakening its already weak business risk profile.
-- We are lowering our ratings on Lumena and the company's senior
unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We are also affirming our 'cnBB/--'
Greater China scale rating on Lumena and the notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's
liquidity will remain adequate in the next 12 months.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate
credit rating on thenardite and polypehnylene sulfide (PPS) producer China Lumena New
Materials Corp. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. We also lowered the
issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from
'BB-'. In addition, we affirmed our 'cnBB/--' Greater China scale rating on
Lumena and the notes.