Sept 20-

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on thenardite and polypehnylene sulfide (PPS) producer China Lumena New Materials Corp. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. We also lowered the issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. In addition, we affirmed our 'cnBB/--' Greater China scale rating on Lumena and the notes.