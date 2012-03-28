(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- inVentiv Health Inc. -------------------------- 28-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New Jersey

Primary SIC: Business

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 46122E

Mult. CUSIP6: 46122Y

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Jun-2011 B/-- B/--

13-Jul-2010 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The low speculative-grade ratings on Burlington, Mass.-based pharmaceutical contract services provider inVentiv Health Inc. reflect its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria), highlighted by pro forma adjusted debt leverage of about 6x following its leveraged buyout (LBO) and subsequent acquisitions. The company's "fair" (as per our criteria) business risk profile reflects the improving--but still uncertain--environment for outsourced pharmaceutical services that are partly offset by its solid position in the outsourced pharmaceutical communications market, its growing breadth of services offered, and our favorable long-term view of industry growth prospects.