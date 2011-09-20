(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20- Fitch Ratings says the likelihood of SK Telecom (SKT, 'A'/Stable) being selected as the preferred bidder for a stake in Hynix Semiconductor Inc. (Hynix, 'BB-'/Positive) has increased following the withdrawal of the only other bidder, STX Group.

If SKT's bid is ultimately successful and debt-funded, the company's credit strength may be impaired. Fitch notes that SKT would be likely to acquire up to 20% of Hynix, above the 15% available for sale, in order to comply with Korean holding company regulations. Nevertheless, the transaction is not certain to proceed and the final acquisition structure, size, and funding plan may protect SKT's credit quality. However, Fitch does not expect SKT to derive significant synergy benefits from the cyclical memory semiconductor business other than diversification.

Fitch will assess whether a Rating Watch Negative is warranted when and if SKT is selected as the preferred bidder for the Hynix stake and once further details of the transaction become available.

The transaction is being driven by a group of Hynix creditors seeking to dispose of their 15% stake. In July 2011, SKT and STX Group submitted letters of intent to acquire this stake. On 19 September 2011, STX Group withdrew its bid citing uncertainties in the global economy and concerns over the investment needed to keep the chipmaker competitive, leaving SKT as the only bidder at this stage. According to reports, Hynix's creditors will discuss and decide upon a course of action regarding sale procedures following STX Group's withdrawal.

The acquisition could be positive for Hynix's credit profile, should it receive any cash injection from any new share issue or if the legal, operational and strategic ties between Hynix and SKT were strong enough to warrant a rating upgrade.