March 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's SEW Infrastructure Limited's (SEW) INR500m non-convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares a rating of 'Fitch A(ind)(exp)'.

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The instrument is rated one notch lower than the National Long-Term 'Fitch A+(ind)' Rating, due to the subordinated nature of the instrument. As per the terms of the instrument, a downgrade in the debt rating below investment-grade ('Fitch BBB-(ind)') would be an event of default. This covenant could cause the rating to move directly from 'Fitch BBB(ind)' to 'Fitch C(ind)' or 'Fitch D(ind)'.

Fitch notes another stringent financial covenant which defines increase in book debt/EBITDA above 3.5x as an event of default. Since the covenant is more stringent than Fitch's guideline for negative rating action on the National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch A+(ind)' (net adjusted debt/EBITDA above 4.5x), the covenant may be triggered even at the current rating levels, leading to a downgrade by several notches. The company's book debt/EBIDTA for the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) was 2.55x.

The National Long-Term and bank loan ratings reflect the marginal growth rate in SEW's revenues and increase in its adjusted financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDA) in FY11. Revenue grew marginally by 2.64% yoy to INR18.33bn and EBITDA by 6% yoy to INR2.35bn in FY11, while adjusted debt increased to INR6,501m from INR3,129m, leading to an increase in adjusted financial leverage to 2.43x from 0.62x. The high debt levels are due to the increase in the company's working capital, as evidenced by the increase in receivable holding period to 72 days in FY11 from 46 days in FY10 and inventory holding period to 36 days from 27 days.

Fitch expects a further increase in SEW's adjusted financial leverage above 3x in FY12 due to its expanding portfolio of infrastructure projects on build-operate-transfer (BOT)/ build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) bases. Also, SEW's robust order book of INR117.6bn (6.4x FY11 revenues) at end-September 2011 (FY10: INR100.5bn) provides revenue visibility over the next three to four years. It reported stable EBITDA margins in FY11 of 12.82% (FY10: 12.42%).

SEW is an engineering, procurement and construction contractor, engaged in the construction of highways, irrigation works, power projects and industrial structures. The company also undertakes highways and power projects under the BOT/BOOT model. In FY11, the company had debt of INR6.5bn (FY10: INR3.1bn), which included corporate guarantees issued to subsidiaries.

Fitch also currently has the following ratings on SEW:

National Long-term Rating: 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Outlook 'Stable'

INR2.85bn long-term loans: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

INR4.22bn cash credit limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

INR0.5bn non-convertible debentures: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

INR1.5bn short-term bank loans: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

INR22.46bn non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'

*INR3.7bn commercial paper/short-term debt: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

*Carved out of cash credit limits