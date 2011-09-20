(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20- Fitch Ratings says the rating outlook for the Dutch insurance
sector is stable, indicating that a vast majority of Dutch insurer
ratings are likely to be affirmed over the next 12-24 months.
Fitch's outlook assumes a continued, but weak, economic recovery in the
Netherlands, with modest GDP growth. The outlook does not take into account
potential exogenous shocks to the Dutch economy but will be updated to reflect
such events if they occur.
"The Netherlands insurance market is well established, sophisticated and
highly competitive," says David Prowse, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance
team in London. "Ratings already take into account the severe pricing pressure
threatening the profitability and even the viability of certain product lines.
However, ratings also reflect the ambitious cost-cutting that insurers are
carrying out to bolster their profitability. Successful implementation of these
measures will be essential for insurers' prospects and is likely to be the main
driver of ratings."
The life insurance market in the Netherlands has declined sharply since 2007
as a consequence of tax changes allowing banks to compete on equal terms with
insurers in the savings market. The effect has been exacerbated by a slump in
insurers' products sold through banks, as banks are increasingly promoting their
own saving products. Low interest rates have also depressed profitability,
particularly for life products with investment guarantees.
In the non-life sector, crucial success factors are disciplined
underwriting, lower expense bases and cost-effective sales platforms. Fitch
expects established insurers to develop web-based platforms in response to
competition from increasingly popular internet providers.
The Netherlands has the largest private health care insurance market in
Europe, with annual premiums of around EUR40bn. However, most of this insurance
is, in effect, underwritten by the Dutch government, with insurers undertaking a
lot of the administration associated with healthcare but taking on little risk.
Profitability is driven by market presence (important for negotiating contracts
with employers), scale (important for bargaining power to minimise procurement
costs for health services), economies of scale, and customer service. Fitch
believes the market will become increasingly competitive with the growing use of
price comparison websites.
Overall, Dutch insurers look set to be well capitalised under Solvency II.
Aggregate capital surplus for the Dutch market under the fifth Quantitative
Impact Study (QIS5), which captures more risks than the currently regulatory
capital requirements, was EUR17.5bn. This figure is around EUR7.5bn lower than
under the current regime, broadly mirroring the Europe-wide trend of reporting a
reduced level of surplus capital under Solvency II.
Although Dutch insurers' earnings benefited from higher equity-market
valuations and the tightening of credit spreads in 2010, in the medium term,
Fitch expects profitability to be lower than pre-crisis levels as a consequence
of lower interest rates and insurers' more cautious investment portfolios.
Fitch considers that the main risks to Dutch insurers' ratings over the next
12-24 months are failure to report sufficient operating profits, most likely
caused by an inability to cut costs, and potentially unsustainable price
competition. These risks are exacerbated by muted GDP growth and, for life
insurers, the threat of prolonged low interest rates. However, the established
insurers continue to have strong market positions and will be well placed if
they succeed with their efficiency programmes.
The Dutch insurance sector is the fourth-largest in the euro zone after
France, Germany and Italy with total assets in excess of EUR400bn at end-March
2011. Total premiums in 2010 amounted to EUR76.9bn, comprising EUR21.5bn for
life insurance, EUR13.1bn for non-life insurance and EUR42.4bn for accident and
health insurance.
