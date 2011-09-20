(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20- Fitch Ratings says that whilst the public support and political will for a 'United States of Europe' involving full fiscal and political union simply does not exist, the costs of a break-up of the Eurozone are too great to allow - and this remains a key judgement which underpins its ratings on Eurozone sovereigns and financial institutions.

"Concerns over the risk of a break-up of the Eurozone are greatly exaggerated. There is a 'third way' that falls short of full fiscal and political union that is not only politically plausible but which will be sufficient to prevent a 'break-up' and secure the long-run viability of the euro," said David Riley,Fitch's Head of Global Sovereign Ratings.

Some of the building blocks for the 'third way' are already being put in place. It implies a much strengthened pan-European supervisory and regulatory structure for financial institutions; greater European oversight and coordination of domestic economic and fiscal policies with the ultimate sanction of an 'orderly' sovereign debt restructuring mechanism to ensure discipline on governments and lenders. To this end, Fitch believes the proposed European Stabilisation Mechanism (ESM) and the introduction of collective action clauses in government debt issued from mid-2013 is a significant step in this direction.

However, reform to the governance of the euro area is politically and technically complex and will take considerable time to put in place and to earn the trust of investors and acceptance of the public. In the meantime, the ECB has little choice but to continue to absorb more and more sovereign and bank risk on its balance sheet until and unless the EFSF is enlarged and made more operationally flexible, including potentially allowing it to borrow from the ECB as well as giving it greater operational independence.

The issue of common 'eurobonds' does imply a move to 'transfer union', but in the interim may be required as an ad hoc measure that helps ensure that there is sufficient funding for distressed sovereigns (and to fund bank recapitalisation if necessary) as well as underscoring the well-used phrase that policymakers are willing to do 'whatever it takes' to secure the future of the Eurozone. The quid pro quo is that debtor nations will have to continue to implement politically painful fiscal austerity and structural reforms that enhance their long-term growth potential.

"Fitch's ratings continue to be underpinned by the fact that it is a case of 'no going back' for the Eurozone and its Member States and it remains confident that the ECB will continue to intervene to ensure that a market-induced liquidity crisis does not become an unnecessary and 'accidental' sovereign default event," Riley added.

However, gaining the trust of investors that the difficult and often blurred distinction between 'solvent but illiquid' sovereigns and those that are fundamentally insolvent can be made effectively will prove extremely challenging for policymakers, made even more so in Fitch's opinion by the approach adopted to 'private sector involvement' (PSI) in the 2nd Greek programme. The failure to deal decisively with Greece continues to erode confidence in the capacity of European institutions and policymakers to manage the broader crisis. Moreover, the apparent ambivalence to Greece remaining in the Eurozone (in some quarters) raises doubts over the political commitment to the Eurozone as a whole. As reflected in its ratings, Fitch expects Greece to default but not to leave the Eurozone.

While it would, in Fitch's opinion, be economically 'irrational' for Greece (or other distressed nations) to leave the eurozone, if it did do so with the encouragement and acceptance of other Member States (there is no legal basis for expulsion), it would set an unhappy precedent. The commitment to the euro, far from being irrevocable, could be reversed, a process that would fatally undermine the credibility of the commitment of other Member States. Other nations in distress would much more quickly witness capital and deposit flight and the risks of a self-fulfilling sovereign and banking crisis would be greatly increased.

Ultimately, the volatility and prolonged nature of the current crisis will inevitably continue to impose a toll on the credit profiles of Eurozone sovereigns and financial institutions. The extreme market volatility and elevated cost of market funding will damage business and consumer confidence and weaken but not prevent economic recovery as the intra-zone imbalances are gradually unwound and the yield from structural and fiscal reforms begins to be realised. Political resistance in 'debtor' countries to fiscal austerity and structural reforms demanded will likely grow, though ultimately be overcome. Nonetheless, against such a backdrop, the credit profiles of sovereigns and banks will continue to weaken and this will be reflected in their credit ratings even though Fitch does not expect any systemically important financial institution or sovereign to be allowed to default.

