Sept 20- Fitch Ratings says that whilst the public support and political
will for a 'United States of Europe' involving full fiscal and political union
simply does not exist, the costs of a break-up of the Eurozone are too great to
allow - and this remains a key judgement which underpins its ratings on Eurozone
sovereigns and financial institutions.
"Concerns over the risk of a break-up of the Eurozone are greatly
exaggerated. There is a 'third way' that falls short of full fiscal and
political union that is not only politically plausible but which will be
sufficient to prevent a 'break-up' and secure the long-run viability of the
euro," said David Riley,Fitch's Head of Global Sovereign Ratings.
Some of the building blocks for the 'third way' are already being put in
place. It implies a much strengthened pan-European supervisory and regulatory
structure for financial institutions; greater European oversight and
coordination of domestic economic and fiscal policies with the ultimate sanction
of an 'orderly' sovereign debt restructuring mechanism to ensure discipline on
governments and lenders. To this end, Fitch believes the proposed European
Stabilisation Mechanism (ESM) and the introduction of collective action clauses
in government debt issued from mid-2013 is a significant step in this direction.
However, reform to the governance of the euro area is politically and
technically complex and will take considerable time to put in place and to earn
the trust of investors and acceptance of the public. In the meantime, the ECB
has little choice but to continue to absorb more and more sovereign and bank
risk on its balance sheet until and unless the EFSF is enlarged and made more
operationally flexible, including potentially allowing it to borrow from the ECB
as well as giving it greater operational independence.
The issue of common 'eurobonds' does imply a move to 'transfer union', but
in the interim may be required as an ad hoc measure that helps ensure that there
is sufficient funding for distressed sovereigns (and to fund bank
recapitalisation if necessary) as well as underscoring the well-used phrase that
policymakers are willing to do 'whatever it takes' to secure the future of the
Eurozone. The quid pro quo is that debtor nations will have to continue to
implement politically painful fiscal austerity and structural reforms that
enhance their long-term growth potential.
"Fitch's ratings continue to be underpinned by the fact that it is a case of
'no going back' for the Eurozone and its Member States and it remains confident
that the ECB will continue to intervene to ensure that a market-induced
liquidity crisis does not become an unnecessary and 'accidental' sovereign
default event," Riley added.
However, gaining the trust of investors that the difficult and often blurred
distinction between 'solvent but illiquid' sovereigns and those that are
fundamentally insolvent can be made effectively will prove extremely challenging
for policymakers, made even more so in Fitch's opinion by the approach adopted
to 'private sector involvement' (PSI) in the 2nd Greek programme. The failure to
deal decisively with Greece continues to erode confidence in the capacity of
European institutions and policymakers to manage the broader crisis. Moreover,
the apparent ambivalence to Greece remaining in the Eurozone (in some quarters)
raises doubts over the political commitment to the Eurozone as a whole. As
reflected in its ratings, Fitch expects Greece to default but not to leave the
Eurozone.
While it would, in Fitch's opinion, be economically 'irrational' for Greece
(or other distressed nations) to leave the eurozone, if it did do so with the
encouragement and acceptance of other Member States (there is no legal basis for
expulsion), it would set an unhappy precedent. The commitment to the euro, far
from being irrevocable, could be reversed, a process that would fatally
undermine the credibility of the commitment of other Member States. Other
nations in distress would much more quickly witness capital and deposit flight
and the risks of a self-fulfilling sovereign and banking crisis would be greatly
increased.
Ultimately, the volatility and prolonged nature of the current crisis will
inevitably continue to impose a toll on the credit profiles of Eurozone
sovereigns and financial institutions. The extreme market volatility and
elevated cost of market funding will damage business and consumer confidence and
weaken but not prevent economic recovery as the intra-zone imbalances are
gradually unwound and the yield from structural and fiscal reforms begins to be
realised. Political resistance in 'debtor' countries to fiscal austerity and
structural reforms demanded will likely grow, though ultimately be overcome.
Nonetheless, against such a backdrop, the credit profiles of sovereigns and
banks will continue to weaken and this will be reflected in their credit ratings
even though Fitch does not expect any systemically important financial
institution or sovereign to be allowed to default.
