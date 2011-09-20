"Organic growth in MIT's rental revenue is supported by the expiry of rental
caps in June 2011, which should align MIT's existing rentals to market levels,"
says Kate Lin, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Its
acquisition in August 2011 further enhanced MIT's market share in the multi-use
factory space to 13.2%, providing economies of scale to MIT's portfolio." Rental
caps on lease renewals were imposed by JTC Corporation on all non-business park
buildings in the property portfolio that was sold to MIT by JTC in July 2008.
MIT continued to deliver an adequate fixed charge coverage ratio at 6.8x in
the quarter ended June 2011 (6.6x in the quarter ended March 2011) while net
debt to recurring EBITDA improved to 5.4x from 5.5x. Occupancy rate and
retention rate remained high at 94% and 89% respectively (93% and 86%
respectively) during the same period.
MIT is expected to refinance 20% of its debt that is maturing in FY12 and
23% in FY13. Fitch deems the refinancing risk as moderate given strong liquidity
in the market as well as MIT's proven access to various funding channels. Since
listing, MIT has successfully negotiated a SGD100m committed facility and
SGD150m uncommitted facilities, and has recently launched a SGD1bn medium-term
note programme.
In August 2011, MIT acquired eight flatted factories and three amenities
centres from JTC. The acquisition increased MIT's portfolio value by 18% to
SGD2.6bn. The acquisition was 58% funded by new debt issuance and 42% by equity.
According to MIT, the pro-forma gearing ratio post acquisition was moderate at
39.3% (36.0% in Q111 pre-acquisition); while the pro-forma interest coverage
ratio post acquisition was comfortable at about 6x.
MIT is an industrial real estate investment trust listed in the Singapore
Stock Exchange since October 2010. As at 31 August 2011, its portfolio comprised
81 industrial properties across Singapore, with flatted factories representing
approximately 61% of the portfolio's property value, followed by business parks
(18%), stack up/ramp up buildings (13%), light industrial buildings (7%) and a
warehouse (1%). Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd remains the largest shareholder,
holding about 30% of MIT as at 31 August 2011.