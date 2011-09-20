(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on
Lai Fung Holdings Ltd. (B+/Negative/--; cnBB-/--) is not immediately
affected by the company's plan to develop a cultural city project in Guangdong
province, China. The proposed transaction is at a preliminary stage. We will
assess the likely impact of the project when more details are available. Given
the large scale of the project relative to Lai Fung's asset size, the impact on
its capital structure and liquidity could be material. Execution risk would also
be high, given Lai Fung's limited record of developing such large and complex
projects, and its small capital base.
The company estimates the total investment for the project, which is based
at Hengqin, a district of Zhuhai city, will be about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 18
billion in phases. Lai Fung will develop the project with its controlling
shareholder, eSun Holdings Ltd. (not rated). Given the joint
investment nature, we will also assess the impact of potential corporate
governance issues.