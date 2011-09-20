(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Development Credit Bank Limited's
(DCB) National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB(ind)' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed
DCB's INR1bn lower tier 2 subordinated debt programme at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'.
The ratings take into account the bank's stabilizing asset quality with the
rundown of its problematic retail loan portfolio, reasonable funding profile
(largely retail) and adequate capitalization. Nevertheless, the ratings remain
constrained by its small franchise, concentration of advances in SMEs and
mid-size corporates which remain susceptible to economic cycles, large tenor
mismatches between its asset and liabilities, and weak profitability.
DCB's problematic retail loan portfolio (viz. unsecured personal loans,
commercial vehicle finance and equipment loans) has reduced considerably as a
proportion of total advances since FY09 (Q1FY12: 5.1%, FY09: 29.6%). However,
the bank's advance portfolio in mortgage, SMEs and mid-size corporates, which
witnessed sharp growth in FY11, remains vulnerable to increased delinquencies,
especially in the present high interest rate environment and moderating economy.
Nevertheless, Fitch notes the considerable experience of DCB's current
management in these segments as well as steps taken to strengthen its risk
management systems, although they have yet to be tested.
DCB's funding remains largely retail-based with a reasonable current account and
savings accounts deposits ratio of about 33.3% (Q1FY12). However, asset
liability tenure reflects a large mismatch as short tenure liabilities (deposits
largely of less than one year) have funded longer tenure assets (such as
mortgages). This could impact funding cost if interest rates were to rise
further, hurting the bank's already low profitability. However, this may be
mitigated to some extent by the bank's ability to pass on the cost increase as
its advances are largely floating-rate.
Capitalization remains satisfactory for the current level of advances for the
bank (Q1FY12: core tier 1: 11.1%). Nevertheless, raising capital is critical in
the near future to support its advances growth. The management plans to raise
capital in late FY12/early FY13.
DCB's net interest margin remains reasonable and fee income is sizable (around
20% of operating income in FY11). However, its profitability remains weak due to
a high operating cost structure (non interest cost to income ratio of 71.7% in
FY11). Profitability could come under further stress from any pressure on its
advances portfolio through higher provisioning costs.
DCB's Outlook could be revised to Positive if there is a sustained improvement
in DCB's asset quality and profitability. Negative rating triggers include
deterioration in asset quality, weakening of profitability, further worsening in
asset/liability tenor mismatches and/or an inability of the bank to inject
capital.
DCB's lower tier 2 subordinated bonds are rated at the same level as its
National Long-Term rating in line with Fitch's "Criteria for Indian National
Ratings of Bank Hybrids and Subordinated Debt", dated 18 January 2010.
DCB is a small private sector bank. It is 23% owned by the Aga Khan Fund for
Economic Development, which has to be reduced to 10% by 2014 as per the Reserve
Bank of India's directive.