(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Development Credit Bank Limited's (DCB) National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB(ind)' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed DCB's INR1bn lower tier 2 subordinated debt programme at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'.

The ratings take into account the bank's stabilizing asset quality with the rundown of its problematic retail loan portfolio, reasonable funding profile (largely retail) and adequate capitalization. Nevertheless, the ratings remain constrained by its small franchise, concentration of advances in SMEs and mid-size corporates which remain susceptible to economic cycles, large tenor mismatches between its asset and liabilities, and weak profitability.

DCB's problematic retail loan portfolio (viz. unsecured personal loans, commercial vehicle finance and equipment loans) has reduced considerably as a proportion of total advances since FY09 (Q1FY12: 5.1%, FY09: 29.6%). However, the bank's advance portfolio in mortgage, SMEs and mid-size corporates, which witnessed sharp growth in FY11, remains vulnerable to increased delinquencies, especially in the present high interest rate environment and moderating economy.

Nevertheless, Fitch notes the considerable experience of DCB's current management in these segments as well as steps taken to strengthen its risk management systems, although they have yet to be tested.

DCB's funding remains largely retail-based with a reasonable current account and savings accounts deposits ratio of about 33.3% (Q1FY12). However, asset liability tenure reflects a large mismatch as short tenure liabilities (deposits largely of less than one year) have funded longer tenure assets (such as mortgages). This could impact funding cost if interest rates were to rise further, hurting the bank's already low profitability. However, this may be mitigated to some extent by the bank's ability to pass on the cost increase as its advances are largely floating-rate.

Capitalization remains satisfactory for the current level of advances for the bank (Q1FY12: core tier 1: 11.1%). Nevertheless, raising capital is critical in the near future to support its advances growth. The management plans to raise capital in late FY12/early FY13.

DCB's net interest margin remains reasonable and fee income is sizable (around 20% of operating income in FY11). However, its profitability remains weak due to a high operating cost structure (non interest cost to income ratio of 71.7% in FY11). Profitability could come under further stress from any pressure on its advances portfolio through higher provisioning costs.

DCB's Outlook could be revised to Positive if there is a sustained improvement in DCB's asset quality and profitability. Negative rating triggers include deterioration in asset quality, weakening of profitability, further worsening in asset/liability tenor mismatches and/or an inability of the bank to inject capital.

DCB's lower tier 2 subordinated bonds are rated at the same level as its National Long-Term rating in line with Fitch's "Criteria for Indian National Ratings of Bank Hybrids and Subordinated Debt", dated 18 January 2010.

DCB is a small private sector bank. It is 23% owned by the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, which has to be reduced to 10% by 2014 as per the Reserve Bank of India's directive.