The ratings also factor in DIL's plans to start a new one million units per
annum alloy wheel manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu (India) by February 2012.
The company has access to technology through F2R and a technical know-how
agreement with a key alloy wheel manufacturing company in Korea. DIL already has
orders of over 60% of its proposed capacity addition for alloy wheels from
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and key customers of F2R. Fitch,
however, notes that the company has limited experience in the alloy wheel
business and also in executing a project of this scale.
The ratings are, however, constrained by DIL's high exposure to uncertain
European markets and the associated regulatory risk, given that the company's
alloy wheel business strongly depends on the automobile industry in Europe. In
the six months ended June 2011, F2R generated 99% of its revenue from its top
three customers - Peugeot, Nissan and Renault.
DIL's consolidated revenue increased to INR3,503m in FY11 from INR349m in
FY10 on account of the F2R acquisition, while overall EBITDA margins fell to
4.8% from 19.1% due to the latter's low margins. Fitch expects overall margins
to improve in the medium term as the new alloy wheel manufacturing facility
starts production and F2R's cost rationalization plans come into effect.
Positive rating guidelines include new large orders for the alloy wheel
business and better-than-expected sales and profit resulting in improved
financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) on a sustained basis. Negative
rating guidelines include lower-than-expected sales and profits from the alloy
wheel business resulting in high financial leverage on a sustained basis.
DIL, a closely held company, started its operations in 1993. It is India's
largest manufacturer of evaporative emission activated carbon canisters and one
of the leading manufacturers of ignition wires, fluid reservoirs and ignition
rubber components in the country. The company's well-diversified customer base
includes MSIL, Hyundai Motors India Limited, Tata Motors Ltd
('BB'/Stable), Ford India Private Limited and Fiat India Automobiles Private
Limited. DIL branched into alloy wheels manufacturing after acquiring F2R in
June 2010.