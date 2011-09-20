(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Sargam Retails Pvt Ltd's (Sargam Retails)
National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)' and removed it from Rating
Watch Negative. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also downgraded Sargam Retails' INR955m
long-term loans to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'.
The rating action reflects the promoters' decision to curtail tobacco trading at
Sargam Retails with effect from September 2010 and Fitch's expectation that this
change in business policy would have an adverse impact on the company's overall
credit profile. Around 70%-75% of the group's tobacco trading revenue is now
being generated by the partnership firm Giriraj Enterprises ('Fitch
BBB(ind)'/Stable).
The ratings are also constrained by the regulated nature of the tobacco industry
and the high level of competition from the large number of unorganised chewing
tobacco manufacturers. The risks are however mitigated by the price inelasticity
of the product, the brand loyalty displayed by consumers and Sargam Retails'
strong distribution network in Maharashtra.
The ratings continue to reflect the strong brand name of the Malpani group's
flagship chewing tobacco product - "Gai Chaap" zarda - in India and the market
leadership that the brand enjoys in Maharashtra along with a strong position in
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The ratings also factor in Sargam
Retails' expected stable revenue from wind power generation (around INR170m
annually), which along with tobacco trading revenue (expected to be over INR800m
for FY12) is likely to generate adequate cash flows for debt servicing. The
company has substantially reduced its fixed costs in FY12 till date, which is
expected to lead to a large improvement in EBITDA margin to over 30% (FY11:
18.59%).
With the absence of significant capex in the medium term, scheduled debt
repayments will result in a strengthening of the company's financial leverage
(net adjusted debt/operating EBITDA) in FY13-FY16 over the expected levels of
1.75x-2.0x at FYE12. The liquidity position is likely to remain comfortable
considering that the company is expected to turn free cash flow positive in
FY12, and given its large cash balances (FY11: INR85.8m). It also enjoys a
certain degree of financial flexibility from loans given to group partnership
firms Giriraj Enterprises and Malpani Estates (FY11: INR1309.3m), of which some
amount may be recalled (subject to availability of cash in those firms) in case
of liquidity pressures.
The ratings may be upgraded if Sargam Retails maintains leverage at below 1.5x
and fund flow from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage at over 4.0x on a
sustained basis. Conversely, an increase in leverage to over 3.0x or FFO fixed
charge coverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained basis may result in a rating
downgrade.
Sargam Retails, a distribution arm of the Sangamner-based Malpani group, trades
in zarda as well as certain FMCG products. It also distributes liquefied
petroleum gas in Sangamner district, besides earning from wind power generation
from its 24 windmills located in Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra. For FY11,
the company registered (provisional) operating revenues of INR2378.2m (FY10:
INR3915.7m), EBITDA margin of 18.59% (23.06%), leverage of 1.62x (0.45x) and FFO
interest coverage of 4.0x (10.0x).