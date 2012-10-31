(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Ginkgo Private Compartment 2012-1's (Ginkgo Private 2012) class A EUR655.0m notes a 'AAAsf' rating. The Outlook is Stable.

The notes are backed by French consumer loan receivables originated by CA Consumer Finance (CACF; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'), the consumer finance arm of Credit Agricole SA ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'). The transaction closed on 30 October 2012.

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of CACF, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated notes by the subordination of the class B notes (34.5%, not rated).

Ginkgo Private 2012 issued two classes of notes. The proceeds of the class A and B notes were used to purchase a EUR1.0bn static pool of French standard consumer loans and debt consolidation loans. All the loans bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments. This is the fourth consumer loans securitisation transaction by this originator.

Fitch analysed obligor credit risk by forming base case default expectations (10.7%) and recovery assumptions (41%) and then stressing these assumptions according to the notes' rating level (low default multiple of 4.0x applied to the default base case at 'AAAsf' and median recovery haircut of 50% applied to recovery base case at 'AAAsf').

CACF is the servicer. No back-up servicer has been appointed at closing. However, servicing continuity risks are mitigated by operational factors, including arrangements for the monthly transfer of borrowers' details needed for notification. Furthermore, the commingling risk is mitigated by a dedicated commingling reserve that shall be funded upon a downgrade of CACF below 'A'/'F1'. Lastly, a reserve fund was funded at closing to cover any liquidity shortfalls.

Fitch has a stable to declining outlook for French consumer ABS assets. Although the agency forecasts French economic activity to remain weak over the next two years, characterised by high unemployment, Fitch believes defaults are likely to remain within base-case expectations, as they already incorporate Fitch's short-term macroeconomic expectations.