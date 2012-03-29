(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29

Summary analysis -- Towngas China Co. Ltd. ------------------------ 29-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: China

Foreign currency BBB/Stable/--

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jul-2010 --/-- BBB/--

23-Aug-2007 --/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Towngas China Co. Ltd. (TCCL) reflects the company's stand-alone credit profile of 'bb' and a three-notch uplift due to strong parental support from the Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. (HKCG; A+/Stable/--; cnAAA). TCCL's stand-alone credit profile reflects our view of the strong demand and growth potential for piped gas in China, and the captive market for the company's secured city-gas projects. Regulatory risks in China, TCCL's high reliance on income from connection fees, and the company's "significant" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria, partly offset the above strengths.