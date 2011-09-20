(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20- Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, says that in the two weeks to 16
September global CDS liquidity bounced back from the temporary holiday-related lull seen in
Europe and North America during early September.
"Continued market concerns on Eurozone sovereign prospects helped push average
global CDS liquidity back towards the highs seen in late August," said Diana
Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions, New York.
Whilst CDS liquidity for developed and emerging market sovereigns continues to
show a convergence trend, Fitch Solutions' CDS spread indices instead show
divergence with developed market spreads gapping out further over their emerging
market peers as countries such as Belgium and Italy reached new highs last week.
"Since July this year spreads on European banks begun to noticeably widen out on
market concerns over their exposure to sovereign debt and, on September 12,
Fitch's European bank CDS index reached its widest recorded point - 153% wider
than its North American bank CDS index," added Allmendinger.
As of last Friday's market close, average CDS liquidity for emerging and
developed market sovereigns was 8.15 and 8.30 respectively, compared to 8.19 and
8.31 two weeks previously (the lower the score the higher the CDS liquidity).
Average global CDS liquidity closed at 9.31 versus 9.33 for the same period.
The full Fitch Solutions' Global CDS liquidity scores commentary, which covers
the top five most liquid CDS corporate names in Europe, North America and Asia,
as well as the top five most liquid global sovereigns, is available at
www.fitchratings.com under - "Fitch Solutions' Global Liquidity Scores
Commentary Issue 59"
In general, the liquidity of a credit derivative asset increases when it is
showing signs of financial stress in combination with a significant amount of
debt outstanding and/or changes in its capital structure, including new
issuance. The liquidity scores of assets have historically traded between 4 at
the most liquid end, through to 29 at the least liquid end. Entities also tend
to be more liquid when there is agreement about present value but disagreement
about future value due to heightened uncertainty surrounding the entity.
Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutionsâ€™ Global CDS Liquidity Scores
Commentary - Issue 59
here