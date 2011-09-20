(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20- Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, says that in the two weeks to 16 September global CDS liquidity bounced back from the temporary holiday-related lull seen in Europe and North America during early September.

"Continued market concerns on Eurozone sovereign prospects helped push average global CDS liquidity back towards the highs seen in late August," said Diana Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions, New York.

Whilst CDS liquidity for developed and emerging market sovereigns continues to show a convergence trend, Fitch Solutions' CDS spread indices instead show divergence with developed market spreads gapping out further over their emerging market peers as countries such as Belgium and Italy reached new highs last week.

"Since July this year spreads on European banks begun to noticeably widen out on market concerns over their exposure to sovereign debt and, on September 12, Fitch's European bank CDS index reached its widest recorded point - 153% wider than its North American bank CDS index," added Allmendinger.

As of last Friday's market close, average CDS liquidity for emerging and developed market sovereigns was 8.15 and 8.30 respectively, compared to 8.19 and 8.31 two weeks previously (the lower the score the higher the CDS liquidity). Average global CDS liquidity closed at 9.31 versus 9.33 for the same period.

The full Fitch Solutions' Global CDS liquidity scores commentary, which covers the top five most liquid CDS corporate names in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as the top five most liquid global sovereigns, is available at www.fitchratings.com under - "Fitch Solutions' Global Liquidity Scores Commentary Issue 59"

In general, the liquidity of a credit derivative asset increases when it is showing signs of financial stress in combination with a significant amount of debt outstanding and/or changes in its capital structure, including new issuance. The liquidity scores of assets have historically traded between 4 at the most liquid end, through to 29 at the least liquid end. Entities also tend to be more liquid when there is agreement about present value but disagreement about future value due to heightened uncertainty surrounding the entity.

