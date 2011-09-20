(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20-

-- Norway-based forest product group Norske Skogindustrier ASA has reported tight covenant headroom under its EUR140 million revolving credit facility, following a weak second quarter performance.

-- We have revised our view of the group's liquidity profile to weak from adequate, because of the near-term risk of a covenant breach which, in our view, could lead to a liquidity shortfall at the beginning of 2012.

-- We are placing all ratings, including the 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We will monitor covenant headroom and the group's efforts to secure additional liquidity resources, and review the CreditWatch placement as information becomes available.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had placed all of its ratings on Norway-based forest product group Norske Skogindustrier ASA (Norske Skog), including the 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch placement primarily reflects tight headroom under the group's EUR140 million (Norwegian krone (NOK) 1.1 billion) revolving credit facility. It also reflects our assessment that the risk of a covenant breach, which would prevent the group from drawing on the facility, is material, and could cause a liquidity shortage at the beginning of 2012, unless the group can put in place additional liquidity resources.

Contrary to our expectations when we affirmed the ratings and revised the outlook to stable in June 2011, Norske Skog's current covenant headroom is tight. As of June 30, 2011, the group reported net interest-bearing debt to adjusted gross operating earnings of about 6x against the 6.5x allowed under the documentation. A weak operating performance driven by a strong Norwegian krone, high input costs, and significantly lower magazine paper volumes due to a fire at one of the group's mills in early 2011, were the main reasons for the poor results.

Although we believe that the group can improve its operating cash flows in the second half of 2011, primarily on the back of higher selling prices, we believe that the risk of a covenant breach in the next two quarters is material.

We will monitor covenant headroom and the group's efforts to secure additional liquidity resources, and review the CreditWatch placement as information becomes available. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement over the next two months. If the group is unable to secure additional liquidity resources or obtain adequate headroom under its covenants, we may lower the ratings. A downgrade would not necessarily be limited to one notch. Conversely, we may affirm the ratings, should the liquidity position improve to the extent that we view it as adequate. This could result from better than expected operating cash flows and improved covenant headroom, or access to additional liquidity resources.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008

-- Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, Dec. 11, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009