Sept 20-
-- We expect D.A.S. Legal Expenses Insurance Co. Ltd. (DAS UK) to report
a net profit for 2011 in excess of GBP4 million, supported by improved
underwriting performance and continued steady investment income from its
highly conservative investment portfolio.
-- We are revising the outlook on DAS UK to stable from negative and
affirming the 'A' ratings on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that DAS UK will remain
strategically important to its ultimate parent, Munich Reinsurance Co.
(MUVGn.DE) Any change in this view could lead us to change the ratings on DAS
UK.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on
U.K.-based non-life insurer D.A.S. Legal Expenses Insurance Co. Ltd. (DAS UK) to
stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on DAS UK.
The ratings on DAS UK reflect its strategically important status to Munich
Reinsurance group (Munich Re; main entities are rated AA-/Stable/--). Under
Standard & Poor's group rating methodology criteria, we factor three notches
of parental support into our ratings on DAS UK for being a strategically
important subsidiary. The ratings also reflect DAS UK's good competitive
position in the niche U.K. legal expenses insurance (LEI) market. These
strengths are partially offset by the moderate level of capital held at the
company, and the moderate but improving earnings track record.
DAS UK is wholly owned by D.A.S. Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG (DASG;
A+/Stable/--), the European leader in legal expenses insurance. DAS UK's
strong working relationship with DASG provides expertise in key areas of the
LEI business. In addition, the company has received capital injections from
the parent, most recently in the first quarter of 2010, and has increased the
significant reinsurance protection it receives from the group. In return, DAS
UK provides DASG with a leading position in the U.K. LEI market, and DAS UK
management has been selected to spearhead the group's international expansion
into Anglophone countries, such as Canada.
DAS UK is a leader in the LEI market with an estimated market share of
approximately 20% in before-the-event (BTE) products. The robustness of the
company's competitive position in its key lines is highlighted by the success
with which it has pushed through significant rate increases while maintaining
high client retention, as well as sourcing a number of new programs. As a
monoline and predominantly U.K.-dependent insurer, DAS UK lacks
diversification and remains susceptible to changing regulation. The strength
of DAS UK's distribution and relationship with clients gives it a defendable
position.
Capitalization remains a relative weakness for DAS UK in our view. Capital
adequacy deteriorated for 2009 as a result of the operating loss. At the
beginning of 2010, DASG injected extra capital of GBP3 million into DAS UK. An
improvement in DAS UK's capitalization is likely over the next two years in
our view; however, due to its capital strategy, any unexpected losses could
result in capital adequacy pressures.
DAS UK has reported an underwriting loss every year from 2003 onward, but a
net profit for each year except 2009 and 2010. Dividends have not been paid
since 2008. The difficulties faced by the company and its competitors in 2009
reflected an increase in claims frequency due to the deterioration in the
economic environment, especially unemployment. We understand that the
implementation of significant price increases and actions to reduce claims
costs are having a positive effect, and the underwriting result is already
much improved (in the first half of 2011, the underwriting loss decreased by
GBP4.5 million).
The stable outlook reflects our view that DAS UK will remain strategically
important to its ultimate parent, Munich Reinsurance Co. (AA-/Stable/--). Any
change in this view could lead us to change the ratings on DAS UK. In
addition, we expect the company to report a net profit for 2011 in excess of
GBP4 million (which should increase in 2012), driven by an improved, break-even
underwriting performance and continued steady investment income from its
highly conservative investment portfolio. This, in turn, should result in a
steady increase in its capital adequacy over the next two years. However,
without a significant improvement in its pension fund deficit (held on the
balance sheet of a related service company), the ratio is likely to remain a
relative rating weakness.
We do not expect to raise the rating over the rating horizon. However, a
downgrade could occur if DAS UK's underwriting performance does not recover
sufficiently, or if investment strategies become significantly less
risk-averse, both of which would likely impede improvement in its capital
adequacy.
