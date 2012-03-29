(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

Summary analysis -- Ricoh Co. Ltd. -------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Office machines,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 765658

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Feb-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

28-Oct-2004 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on Ricoh Co. Ltd. reflect the company's strong business risk profile, supported by its leading shares of markets for office copiers and multifunction products. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses the company as having a modest financial risk profile, based on its conservative financial policy and strong liquidity. However, we believe a limited business portfolio, concentrated on its imaging solution business; intensifying competition in maturing markets; and weaker financial performance offset the company's strengths.

On Feb. 7, 2012, we lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on Ricoh to 'A' from 'A+', reflecting our view that the company's expected losses in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) are likely to reduce the prospect of a swift recovery in either Ricoh's profitability or cash flow to levels commensurate with the 'A+' rating. On Jan. 31, 2012, Ricoh cut its outlook for its business performance in fiscal 2011, forecasting a consolidated operating loss of JPY18 billion. Factors behind the revision were the yen's continuing strength; the Great East Japan Earthquake and floods in Thailand in 2011; restructuring costs; and JPY36.9 billion in impairment losses on goodwill and long-term assets related to the company's U.S. production printing business.