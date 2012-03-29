(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded JLOC 36 LLC's class
B notes due February 2016, affirmed the other six classes and revised the
Outlook on two classes. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS
securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:
JPY569m* Class A1 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR1m* Class A2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD0.2m* Class A3 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY4,687m* Class B upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable
JPY2,481m* Class C1 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
EUR17m* Class C2 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
JPY2,830m* Class D affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 45%
*as of 28 March 2012
The affirmation of the class A1 to A3 notes and the upgrade of the class B notes
reflect improved credit enhancement of the notes. This is a result of falling
loan-to-value ratios due to substantial principal repayment on a sequential
basis. Workouts on eight defaulted loans have been completed and four underlying
loans have been fully repaid on or prior to their maturity dates since Fitch's
previous rating action in April 2011. The proceeds were mainly used to repay
principal on the class A1 to A3 notes, with the rest used for pro rata repayment
of all seven classes of notes.
Fitch has revised down its cash flow estimates for several properties, taking
into account their weak cash flow performance over the past 12 months. Fitch has
also adopted higher capitalization rates for all properties, as the underlying
loans are either in default or approaching their maturity. As a result, the
valuations of 11 out of 12 remaining properties were revised downward. However,
the sequential principal repayment to date has more than compensated the
negative impact of the property revaluation for the class A1 to B notes.
The Outlooks on the class C1 and C2 notes have been revised to Stable from
Negative, reflecting Fitch's view that future negative rating actions on these
notes are unlikely as a result of its more conservative assumptions in property
valuations and expectation of improvement in credit enhancement. The ratings
have been affirmed to reflect a limited possibility of principal repayment on a
pro-rata basis resulting from the prepayment of the underlying loans.
The principal on the class D notes was partially written down on the May and
August 2011 payment dates, following completion of workouts on two defaulted
loans. However, the 'Csf' rating has been affirmed to reflect that there is
still a possibility to recover such writedown amounts on the final redemption
date, by applying reserved cash to JLOC 36 LLC.
The transaction was initially backed by 34 loans secured by 99 properties. The
transaction is now backed by 10 non-recourse loans secured by a total of 12
properties and the sale proceeds of two properties.