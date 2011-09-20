(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20-

-- EADS has generated solid free cash flow and paid out very moderate dividend distributions over the past few years.

-- We consider that EADS' financial risk profile has improved to the higher end of our category "modest".

-- We are therefore revising the outlook to positive and affirming the 'A-/A-2' ratings.

-- We could raise the ratings over the next 24 months if EADS can manage the project risk on the A350XWB aircraft, while maintaining its "modest" financial risk profile.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its outlook on Netherlands-based European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co. N.V. (EADS) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.

"The outlook revision reflects the possibility that we might raise the ratings over the next 24 months given EADS' strong credit metrics during the economic downturn and our view that it should be able to maintain credit measures at the higher end of a "modest" financial risk profile, according to our classifications," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Werner Staeblein.

EADS has a solid operating outlook, supported by a group order backlog of EUR454 billion, representing about 10 years of production. This includes an order backlog of 3,934 commercial aircraft in the Airbus division, representing about seven years' production, as of June 30, 2011. We think that EADS is likely to improve its operating profitability (EBIT) considerably in 2012 on the back of improved profitability in the A380 program, a stable foreign exchange hedge ratio, better pricing for commercial aircraft, and higher volumes in its Airbus division.

We view the key financial risk facing EADS to be successful completion of the A350XWB wide-body aircraft project. Airbus has an order book of more than 500 aircraft for the A350XWB and plans that this aircraft will enter into service in the second half of 2013. Nevertheless, we continue to view this timetable as challenging. As of Dec. 31, 2010, EADS' fully adjusted debt was negative EUR4.4 billion, with cash above EUR2.5 billion being credited against debt, including pensions and operating lease obligations. For 2011, EADS has guided to achieve FOCF of about EUR1.0 billion before acquisitions. Therefore, considering the cash payments for three bolt-on acquisitions totaling EUR1.5 billion and low dividend payments in 2011 of EUR0.2 billion, we expect fully adjusted debt to stay negative in 2011.

Given that we expect EADS will improve its operating result in 2012, we would likewise expect fully adjusted debt to stay negative in 2012 and 2013 unless significant cash charges higher than EUR3.0 billion-EUR4.0 billion materialized for major projects, such as the A350XWB.

"We believe that improved visibility on the success of the A350XWB would support a potential rating uplift by mitigating or removing a key risk to the financial risk profile," said Mr. Staeblein. "A rating upgrade would also depend on EADS continuing its track record of maintaining a conservative financial policy, thereby restraining potential larger sized acquisitions and shareholder remuneration."

