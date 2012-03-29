(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Colt Group S.A. ------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Communications
Equipment
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Aug-2011 BB/-- BB/--
24-Mar-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based information technology (IT) managed services
provider Colt Group S.A. (Colt) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of the group's "weak" business risk profile and its "intermediate"
financial risk profile.
The main constraints on the ratings include ongoing declines in voice
revenues; the highly competitive nature of the IT services and communications
industries; Colt's small scale compared with its major competitors; relatively
high customer churn, with short contracts for some of the group's
telecommunications services; and its exposure to technological risks. However,
we recognize the potential benefits from the changes that Colt is making to
its business mix to provide higher-margin value-added services.
These constraints are mitigated by our assessment of Colt's financial risk
profile as "intermediate", which is supported by the group's solid credit
metrics, adequate liquidity position, and debt-free balance sheet. In
addition, Colt's major shareholders-- FMR LLC (A+/Stable/A-1), FIL Ltd.
(BBB+/Negative/A-2), and other Fidelity entities--have provided significant
financial support in the past. In addition, since repaying its debt in April
2009, Colt has been able to redeploy its cash on internal and external
investments, as it has not had to pay dividends. These factors more than
offset Colt's lack of a clearly defined financial policy, in our view.