(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - The recent Royal Decree will result in a higher incidence of payment in kind arrangements in the Spanish mortgage market, whereby banks take ownership of the property and borrowers' mortgage loan obligations are terminated. The impact on securitisation transactions, however remains unclear, Fitch Ratings says.

We believe that the decree will produce two distinct, and opposite effects on the Spanish mortgage market. On one side, repossession data from Fitch-rated RMBS transactions indicates that "deed in lieu" arrangements are resulting in lower loan losses than those observed in traditional auctions. However, the scheme set out in the Royal Decree could also hurt performance by incentivising borrowers to "hand over the keys", especially if they are facing a situation of negative equity, and thereby cut off banks' access to additional unsecured recoveries.

The impact on Spanish securitisation transactions remains unclear because mortgage loans in RMBS transactions are fully owned by securitisation vehicles rather than the originating bank, a situation which is not specifically discussed in the decree. In addition, transaction documents will in most cases limit the extent and magnitude of permitted variations to the terms of the underlying mortgages. Fitch will carry out a detailed legal review to assess the impact of the decree and to determine which, if any, transactions may be adversely affected.

The decree RD 6/2012, dated 9 March 2012, enables payment in kind transactions for the most vulnerable households. Financial institutions can opt to participate in the scheme; to date various key market players have already expressed their interest.

The decree specifically targets the most vulnerable households and specifies restrictive criteria that must be met to qualify for the scheme. In particular, all family members must be unemployed, the mortgage must be secured on the family's primary residence (which cannot exceed EUR200,000) and the monthly mortgage instalment should exceed 60% of net household income. The mortgage loan must also not benefit from additional guarantees to qualify for the scheme.

Households that meet the criteria can enter a multi-step process with the lender. The first step involves a restructuring or modification of their loan terms: examples include a reduction of the loan margin up to Euribor plus 25bp, a principal payment holiday for up to four years and/or an extension of the loan term up to 40 years. Should this initial stage fail, the lender can opt to grant a haircut, typically 25% of the loan balance. If the lender chooses not to do so, it is obliged to accept a payment in kind transaction if it is requested by the borrower. This would result in the bank taking control of the mortgage collateral and the borrower's mortgage loan being extinguished, also known as a "deed in lieu" arrangement. An additional provision of the decree permits the borrower to continue occupying the property for up to two years in exchange for an annual rental payment of 3% of the outstanding loan balance at the time when the borrower lost control of the property.