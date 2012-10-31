UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Europlan's Series 03 RUB3bn five-year issue of senior unsecured bonds, due 04 November 2017, an expected Long-term local currency rating of 'BB-(EXP)' and an expected National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.
The bonds will have an expected maturity of five years and semi-annual coupons. There will be a put option on 04 November 2014.
Europlan has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR of 'B', and a National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
If material, the share of assets pledged against Europlan's bank funding could limit recoveries for the company's other senior creditors in a hypothetical default scenario. The share of pledged net investments in leases was 60% at end-2011, according to the company's IFRS accounts. Any future large increase in the proportion of encumbered assets could lead to a downward revision of the rating of senior unsecured bonds and, according to Fitch's methodology, a notching down of the Long-term rating of the notes from the company's Long-term IDR.
Europlan is a one of the leaders of automotive leasing in Russia. It is majority-owned (62%) by Baring Vostok Private Equity Fund. The business model targets small and medium-sized enterprises (83% of the lease book), with the lease book comprising mostly foreign economy and medium-class passenger cars, trucks (including minivans) and other equipment (mostly specialised vehicles). Europlan operates a nationwide network of 74 offices (at end-2011) with over 600 sales staff in total. Its leasing portfolio (at end-2011) includes around 15,000 lessees and 30,000 vehicles rented.
