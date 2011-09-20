(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its local-currency long- and short-term ratings on the Republic of Turkey to 'BBB-' and 'A-3', respectively. The long- and short-term foreign currency ratings were maintained at 'BB' and 'B'. The outlook is positive (see "Republic of Turkey Local-Currency Ratings Raised To 'BBB-/A-3' On Deepening Local Capital Markets; Outlook Positive," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that this could have a positive impact on the Export Credit Bank of Turkey's local-currency creditworthiness.We expect to publish a more detailed analysis of any impact on the credit rating on the Export Credit Bank of Turkey as soon as permitted to do so under applicable EU law. The delay in our communication is to meet the requirements of EU credit rating agency regulation.