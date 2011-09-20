(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its local-currency
long- and short-term ratings on the Republic of Turkey to 'BBB-' and 'A-3',
respectively. The long- and short-term foreign currency ratings were maintained
at 'BB' and 'B'. The outlook is positive (see "Republic of Turkey Local-Currency
Ratings Raised To 'BBB-/A-3' On Deepening Local Capital Markets; Outlook
Positive," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that this could have a positive
impact on the Export Credit Bank of Turkey's local-currency
creditworthiness.We expect to publish a more detailed analysis of any impact on
the credit rating on the Export Credit Bank of Turkey as soon as permitted to do
so under applicable EU law. The delay in our communication is to meet the
requirements of EU credit rating agency regulation.