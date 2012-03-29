Our base-case outlook for Europe's auto industry in 2012 assumes that light-vehicle sales will fall by about 5% year on year in the Western European market to about 13.6 million vehicles, or to 14.3 million for the EU-27 that includes Eastern European countries such as Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland, where demand is still sustained. Furthermore, we think any rebound in 2013 will be limited.

Our assumption is that all five of the largest car markets in Western Europe will be experiencing declines this year, based on detailed forecasts by J.D. Power.

"Indeed, the data for the first two months of this year so far suggest that markets in Italy and France are very weak, while those in Spain and the U.K. are in less of a decline than we anticipated," Mr. Tanguy said.

We expect declines for 2012 of about 5% for Italy and Spain that were already hit hard in 2011, 7% for France and the U.K., and even a 2% drop for Germany.

Of the eight manufacturers based in Europe that Standard & Poor's rates, the results for year-end 2011 showed four of them coming in above expectations: BMW AG (A-/Positive/A-2), Daimler AG (A-/Stable/A-2), Jaguar Land Rover PLC (JLR; B+/Positive/--), and Volkswagen AG (A-/Stable/A-2). This improvement partly resulted in positive rating actions: positive outlooks for BMW and JLR, and a recent upgrade for Daimler.

The results for three came in below our expectations: Fiat SpA (BB/Watch Neg/B), Aston Martin Holdings (UK) Ltd. (B+/Negative/--), and Peugeot S.A. (BB+/Negative/B). As a result, we downgraded Aston Martin, assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on Peugeot, and placed the ratings on Fiat on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The results for Renault S.A. (BB+/Stable/B) came in line with our expectations; its ratings are unchanged and outlook remains stable.

"For many of the automakers that posted stronger results than we anticipated in 2011, their improvement came on the back of a much more robust premium car segment than the volume segment," said Mr. Tanguy.

The exception here was premium automaker Aston Martin, which suffered from relatively sluggish unit sales and insufficient exposure to markets outside Europe.

Another key driver for the stronger-performing companies has been their geographic diversification. This souped up revenues for those automakers with presences in stronger markets such as the U.S. and China, instead of sapping them, which was the case for manufacturers with material exposure to Italy, Spain, and France.

The effect of a contracting European car market in 2012 will likely vary for each of the companies we rate. Those with a positive outlook like BMW and JLR, indicating a one-in-three likelihood of an upgrade, appear on their way to achieving results that we may see as commensurate with a higher rating. On the other hand, those with a negative outlook may struggle to bring in results in line with their current ratings.