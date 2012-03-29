(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term ratings to BRFkredit's issuances of Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds out of its General Capital Centre, and assigned a stable outlook.

-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of first- or second- lien loans secured on mainly residential type properties, but also commercial and multifamily properties in Denmark.

-- We have assigned these ratings based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term credit ratings to BRFkredit A/S's (A-/Stable/A-2) issuances of "realkreditobligationer" (RO; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds) out of its General Capital Centre. We have assigned a stable outlook to the long-term rating (see list below).

