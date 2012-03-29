(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 -
Summary analysis -- Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of) ------------------- 29-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Apr-1994 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
04-Dec-1988 --/-- --/A-1+
Rationale
On Jan. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed Luxembourg's 'AAA' long-term
foreign currency sovereign credit ratings and removed them from CreditWatch negative, where they
were placed on Dec. 5, 2011. At the same time, we assigned a negative outlook on the long-term
rating, mostly reflecting our opinion of the risks posed to Luxembourg's
financial-services-dominated economy by the continued financial turmoil in the European Economic
and Monetary Union (eurozone).
However, we believe that Luxembourg's underlying strengths--its stable political
environment, very strong government balance sheet, and one of the highest levels of prosperity
in the world--will be sufficient to absorb external stress emanating from the ongoing eurozone
crisis at the current rating level. We estimate Luxembourg's net general government assets at
about 17% of GDP in 2012, primarily reflecting the sovereign's substantial asset holdings.
However, a high proportion of these are earmarked for future social security outlays,
particularly pensions, and are not available for deficit financing, in our opinion. We estimate
gross general government debt at 23% of GDP, including February's EUR1 billion eurobond
issuance.
We estimate Luxembourg's GDP per capita at just under $110,000 in 2012. These high wealth
levels have continued to provide a relatively stable base for domestic consumption, and will
likely keep doing so. In turn, we believe this will help to support the economy in the face of
low external demand. Despite these offsetting factors, in our baseline scenario we expect
Luxembourg's economy to stagnate in 2012. In our view, the economy will post modest growth
rates in the medium term, owing to Luxembourg's dependence on its large financial sector, and
the need for Europe's financial system to rebuild capital and repair balance sheets.
With related tax revenues depressed, the government introduced some short-term
measures--such as a crisis tax and indexed wage freezes--that have helped to increase tax
revenues and control spending. However, we believe that these measures do not address
medium-term underlying weaknesses in the public finances related to lower revenues caused by
subdued future growth in
financial services. We therefore anticipate that pressure could start to build on the public
finances, especially as the population ages, and that this could erode the currently strong
net-asset position over the medium term.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that we may lower the rating if we consider that
Luxembourg's financial-services-based economy could be exposed to higher risks, and if we
observe a significant deterioration in overall operating volumes in a more difficult capital
market environment, which could stifle longer-term growth.
We believe that the authorities will continue to support systemically important
institutions, including foreign institutions that are linked to the domestic economy. Any need
to inject capital into the financial sector could reduce the stock of government assets and lead
us to revise the fiscal score downward. The financial health of other foreign-owned institutions
(with no link to the domestic economy) is also important to Luxembourg's economic model and
long-term growth potential, even though we believe that they would be supported by their parents
if needed.
We could revise our outlook to stable if we see the risks to Luxembourg's economic model
abate. In our opinion, these risks also include changing legal conditions around advantageous
tax regimes or a deterioration in the profitability, performance, or activity level of the
financial services sector.