Sept 20- Fitch Ratings says that while share price declines and credit spread widening among European banks will not in themselves trigger rating actions, if the current heightened market risk aversion persists for a prolonged period, pressure on liquidity, profitability and eventually capital positions will negatively affect banks' credit profiles and ratings.

"Volatility and uncertainty across capital markets reflect increasingly acute and negative sentiment towards the overall banking sector," says Bridget Gandy,co-head of EMEA Financial Institutions at Fitch. "Furthermore, markets often appear not to be distinguishing between fundamentally healthy banks and weak banks, which causes concern as banking is a confidence-sensitive industry."

Recent capital market developments have included increased volatility and pronounced declines in the equity prices of individual institutions and bank sector indices; widening of bank cash and CDS spreads; dysfunctional interbank markets; and, general decreases in liquidity, particularly short-term funding.

In response, banks - most of which have spent the past two years significantly strengthening capital and liquidity positions - are limiting their capital market access and looking at other ways to build up liquidity, such as increasing deposits, reducing new lending and investment, and de-leveraging assets when they can. In addition, business restructuring announcements are increasing, emphasising asset disposals, corporate reorganisations and cost-cutting drives, including job reductions.

In Fitch's view, several related factors are driving market volatility. The main driver is market concern about how the euro zone crisis will be resolved; in particular whether there will be an orderly, comprehensive and durable resolution or a 'disorderly' and thus more negative scenario. Markets are also increasingly questioning the aggregate impact of heightened regulation on banks' earnings and risks to unsecured investors of evolving bank resolution or 'bail-in' regimes. Finally, recent data reinforces concerns over potential tepid global economic growth.

Against this backdrop, banks are facing numerous simultaneous challenges and core business models may start to suffer if the negative environment continues. High refinancing costs, inflexible cost structures, slow economic growth or a possible double-dip recession all limit the potential for increased earnings. Price volatility in holdings of sovereign and bank debt exacerbates these concerns.

Fitch believes that the political and economic complexities of the current crisis suggest that it will not be resolved quickly and could persist at varying degrees of intensity for an extended time. Market sentiment may ease at given points, particularly in response to various measures implemented by policy makers (e.g., the recent dollar funding scheme). However, the collective impact of the multitude of challenges reinforces Fitch's view that credit risk, and thus ratings, for many large and currently highly rated banks face greater downside pressure.

