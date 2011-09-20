(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20- Fitch Ratings says that while share price declines and credit
spread widening among European banks will not in themselves trigger rating
actions, if the current heightened market risk aversion persists for a
prolonged period, pressure on liquidity, profitability and eventually capital
positions will negatively affect banks' credit profiles and ratings.
"Volatility and uncertainty across capital markets reflect increasingly
acute and negative sentiment towards the overall banking sector," says Bridget
Gandy,co-head of EMEA Financial Institutions at Fitch. "Furthermore, markets
often appear not to be distinguishing between fundamentally healthy banks and
weak banks, which causes concern as banking is a confidence-sensitive industry."
Recent capital market developments have included increased volatility and
pronounced declines in the equity prices of individual institutions and bank
sector indices; widening of bank cash and CDS spreads; dysfunctional interbank
markets; and, general decreases in liquidity, particularly short-term funding.
In response, banks - most of which have spent the past two years
significantly strengthening capital and liquidity positions - are limiting their
capital market access and looking at other ways to build up liquidity, such as
increasing deposits, reducing new lending and investment, and de-leveraging
assets when they can. In addition, business restructuring announcements are
increasing, emphasising asset disposals, corporate reorganisations and
cost-cutting drives, including job reductions.
In Fitch's view, several related factors are driving market volatility. The
main driver is market concern about how the euro zone crisis will be resolved;
in particular whether there will be an orderly, comprehensive and durable
resolution or a 'disorderly' and thus more negative scenario. Markets are also
increasingly questioning the aggregate impact of heightened regulation on banks'
earnings and risks to unsecured investors of evolving bank resolution or
'bail-in' regimes. Finally, recent data reinforces concerns over potential tepid
global economic growth.
Against this backdrop, banks are facing numerous simultaneous challenges and
core business models may start to suffer if the negative environment continues.
High refinancing costs, inflexible cost structures, slow economic growth or a
possible double-dip recession all limit the potential for increased earnings.
Price volatility in holdings of sovereign and bank debt exacerbates these
concerns.
Fitch believes that the political and economic complexities of the current
crisis suggest that it will not be resolved quickly and could persist at varying
degrees of intensity for an extended time. Market sentiment may ease at given
points, particularly in response to various measures implemented by policy
makers (e.g., the recent dollar funding scheme). However, the collective impact
of the multitude of challenges reinforces Fitch's view that credit risk, and
thus ratings, for many large and currently highly rated banks face greater
downside pressure.
