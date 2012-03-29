(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

Summary analysis -- Dar Al Arkan ---------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Saudi Arabia

Primary SIC: Operative

Builders

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Mar-2012 B+/-- B+/--

20-Jan-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Saudi property developer Dar Al Arkan (DAAR) reflects the group's exposure to cyclical and capital intensive property development activities. This risk, in our opinion, is exacerbated by: the limited market for presales and the absence of land optioning (which is not Sharia compliant); the relatively immature, opaque and highly fragmented housing market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+); the volatility of revenues from land sales which typically depend on a small number of large transactions; and potential execution risks from the group's increasingly large projects. The rating also reflects DAAR's financial risk profile, which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be "aggressive" due to relatively high financial leverage, significant debt coming due within the next four months and what we consider as the company's below-average governance structure and processes.