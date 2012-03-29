(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two classes and affirmed two classes of RMF Euro CDO S.A.'s (RMF Euro CDO) notes, as follows.

Class A (XS0156515982): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative

Class B-1 (XS0156519117): downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

Class B-2 (XS0156520719): downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

Class C (XS0156524034): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate is RE5%

The rating actions reflect levels of credit enhancement commensurate with the notes' respective ratings. There is currently one defaulted asset in the portfolio, making up 1.4% of the portfolio. 'CCC' or lower Fitch-rated obligors have remained stable at 16.7% of the portfolio compared to 16.4% at the last review in April 2011.

Long-dated assets, i.e. assets maturing after the maturity of the transaction in February 2015, make up 10.5% of the portfolio. This presents a key risk to this older-vintage collateralised loan obligation transaction because any assets remaining in the portfolio have to be sold prior to the transaction's maturity, thus exposing the notes to market value risk losses if the assets trade below par.

The reinvestment period ended in February 2008. However, there continues to be trading in the transaction because unscheduled proceeds and sale proceeds from credit impaired and credit improved assets can continue to be reinvested subject to certain conditions.

Since the last review, the transaction has delevered further with the class A notes being paid down to 66.6% from 86.4% of their original balance. Class C benefits from a turbo redemption structural feature where some excess spread is diverted to redeem class C if the class C redemption test is breached. Due to breaches in the class C redemption test, the class C notes have been paid down to 84% of their original balance from 89% at the last review.

The Negative Outlooks on all notes reflect their vulnerability to volatility in the market value of the long-dated assets. Additionally, Fitch believes there is a material risk that existing assets might be amended to extend their maturity in the face of the approaching refinancing wall in the European leveraged loan market. This increase in the amount of long-dated assets would likely be combined with negative rating migration for assets with limited refinancing options.

Fitch has marked the Combination Notes (XS0156575374) as paid in full following a reduction to zero of the notes' rated principal balance on the February 2012 payment date. The notes' rated principal balance was reduced by total distributions to its component notes.