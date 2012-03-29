(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Damodar Valley Corporation's (DVC) proposed
INR44bn bonds programme an expected National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'. The
final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
The rating is based on the unconditional, absolute and irrevocable guarantee
extended by the Government of India (GoI, Long-Term Local Currency Issuer
Default Rating 'BBB-'/Stable) as well as the payment mechanism in place which
covers timely payment of principal and interest. GoI's obligations to pay
principal and interest will be continuing and more than one demand can be made
under the guarantee.
The payment security mechanism requires DVC to open a designated bank account
for servicing of bonds and adequately fund the designated account at least 10
days before the due date for servicing of principal and/or accrued interest
obligations. If DVC fails to fund the designated account with the required
funds, latest 8 days before the due date, the programme's trustee shall invoke
the GoI guarantee. GoI must fund the designated account at least one day before
the due date with the amount mentioned by the trustee in the notice of
invocation.
Any failure of the GoI to meet timely obligation, non-compliance of the payment
mechanism for repayment of the rated instrument and any deviation in the
structured payment mechanism may lead to a downgrade.
DVC, India's first multi-purpose river-management and power utility, undertakes
power generation, transmission and supply. In the financial year ended March
2010, DVC earned revenues, operating EBDITAR and net profit of INR57.4bn,
INR13.18bn and INR2.98bn, respectively.