(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- Our index recorded no delinquencies in February. However, this is a reflection of the quarter-day timetable, rather than the result of any change in performance.

-- In Titan Europe 2006-1, we await the outcome of the liquidity facility provider's declaration of a liquidity event of default. This declaration is the first of its kind in the European CMBS transactions that we rate, as far as we are aware.

-- Nearly 100 special notices were issued in the month, about 20 of which recorded new valuations or actual asset sales.

February was a quiet month in terms of loan defaults in the European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates. However, according to our European CMBS monthly bulletin, published today, this is merely a reflection of the quarter-day timetable rather than any improvement in performance. About 100 special notices were issued in the month, around 20 of which recorded new valuations or actual asset sales. This month's bulletin includes a summary of these notices in our new special notice tracker. These notices paint a vivid picture of recent activity at the loan level in the European CMBS transactions that we rate.

Although the only loan scheduled to mature in March has repaid (the Zeloof loan in Victoria Funding PLC), 29 loans (with a total balance of EUR2.6 billion ) are scheduled to mature in April, making it one of the busiest months of the year in terms of loan maturities.

At the note level, about EUR1 billion of notes were repaid in full across five transactions. Principal losses on two classes of notes and the failure of one issuer to meet maturity obligations in four classes of notes in Opera (Uni-Invest) B.V. led us to lower our ratings on six more classes of notes to 'D (sf)'-a high number in any month.

We await the outcome of the liquidity facility provider's declaration of a liquidity event of default in Titan Europe 2006-1 PLC (see "Ratings In CMBS Transaction Titan Europe 2006-1 On CreditWatch Negative After Declaration Of Liquidity Event Of Default," published on March 2, 2012). This declaration is the first of its kind in the European CMBS transactions that we rate, and it introduces a near term risk in this transaction (interest shortfalls on the next interest payment date), which could lead us to lower the ratings in this transaction to 'D (sf)'.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (March 2012): A Quiet Month Ahead Of April's EUR2.6 Billion Refinance Challenge, March 29, 2012

-- Ratings In CMBS Transaction Titan Europe 2006-1 On CreditWatch Negative After Declaration Of Liquidity Event Of Default, March 2, 2012