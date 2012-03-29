Australia's Fairfax halts trade pending Domain announcement
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings) 29-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Bank holding
companies
==============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
15-Jul-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
* Fy17 cash npat estimate of $90 million to $97 million reaffirmed