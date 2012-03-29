(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

Overview

-- On March 28, 2012, we revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of South Africa to negative from stable, and affirmed the ratings.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on FirstRand Bank Ltd. (FRB) and FirstRand Ltd. (FRL) to negative from stable. At the same time, we are affirming the 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on FRB and the 'BBB/A-2' ratings on FRL.

-- The negative outlook on both entities reflects that on the Republic of South Africa.

Rating Action

On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on South Africa-based FirstRand Bank Ltd. (FRB), and its nonoperational holding company FirstRand Ltd. (FRL), to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'zaAA/zaA-1' national scale ratings on FRB and the 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'zaAA-/zaA-1' national scale ratings on FRL.