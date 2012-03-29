(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 -
Overview
-- On March 28, 2012, we revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign
credit ratings on the Republic of South Africa to negative from stable, and
affirmed the ratings.
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on Standard Bank of South Africa
Ltd. to negative from stable and affirming the unsolicited 'BBB+/A-2' ratings
on the bank.
-- The ratings on SBSA reflect its 'bbb' anchor, as well as its strong
business position, moderate capital and earnings, adequate risk position,
average funding, and adequate liquidity.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of South Africa.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd. (SBSA) to negative from stable. At the same
time, we affirmed the unsolicited 'BBB+/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on
SBSA.
Rationale
The outlook revision on SBSA follows that on the sovereign on March 28, 2012
(see "South Africa Outlook Revised To Negative On Persistent Economic And
Social Problems; All Ratings Affirmed," published on RatingsDirect).
The outlook revision on the sovereign reflects the potential for a downgrade
if economic and social problems feed into the political debate in the run-up
to the 2014 presidential elections and consequently further pressure the
policy framework. The difficulty of addressing economic and social imbalances
could be exacerbated by increasing external pressure in a context of sluggish
global growth or investor risk aversion.