Overview

-- On March 28, 2012, we revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of South Africa to negative from stable, and affirmed the ratings.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd. to negative from stable and affirming the unsolicited 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on the bank.

-- The ratings on SBSA reflect its 'bbb' anchor, as well as its strong business position, moderate capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of South Africa.

Rating Action

Rationale

The outlook revision on SBSA follows that on the sovereign on March 28, 2012 (see "South Africa Outlook Revised To Negative On Persistent Economic And Social Problems; All Ratings Affirmed," published on RatingsDirect).

The outlook revision on the sovereign reflects the potential for a downgrade if economic and social problems feed into the political debate in the run-up to the 2014 presidential elections and consequently further pressure the policy framework. The difficulty of addressing economic and social imbalances could be exacerbated by increasing external pressure in a context of sluggish global growth or investor risk aversion.