(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Medpace Inc. ---------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Ohio

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Mult. CUSIP6: 58503Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Sep-2011 B+/-- B+/--

23-May-2011 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Cincinnati, Ohio-based contract research organization (CRO) Medpace Inc. reflects the company's "weak" (according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services criteria) business risk profile, highlighted by its position as a small niche player in contract research services and uncertain demand in the contract-based business. The company's "aggressive" (per our criteria) financial risk profile predominantly reflects leverage of about 5x, following its leveraged buyout (LBO) by financial sponsor CCMP Capital.

We believe Medpace will generate low single digit growth in 2011, compared to 2010, when the company's revenues declined more than 10% because of regulatory changes at the FDA regarding trials for diabetes treatments. We believe that its focus on metabolic trials, and on Phase II-IV clinical pharmaceutical research services, will result in growth expanding to the mid-single digits in 2012. Through Sept. 30, 2011 revenues increased about 4.5% over prior year. We expect Medpace's growth to outpace the broader industry as metabolic and cardio areas are main areas of focus for the pharmaceutical industry. Medpace should be able to win new contracts given its specialized focus and its growing presence in oncology, another area of focus for the pharmaceutical industry. We expect that a continued focus on those diseases will enable the company to maintain its relatively high margins. This will result in free cash flow generation that the company will use to keep leverage at no more than 5x and funds from operations to total debt at 12% or more, in our opinion.