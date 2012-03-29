(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rockwell Automation, Inc.'s (ROK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and debt ratings at 'A' and its Short-term IDR and commercial paper (CP) ratings at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings appears at the end of this press release.

Fitch's ratings are based upon strong demand in end-markets served, ample liquidity, conservative financial policies, and geographic diversification. Solid cash flow from operations contributes to its stable rating profile. Free cash flow could be approximately $200 million lower than the prior year. Contributing to the decline are increased voluntary pension contributions, compensation expense and capital spending. FCF in fiscal 2011 was approximately $309 million. In the first quarter of the current year, the company made a $300 million voluntary pre-tax contribution to its domestic pension plan compared to $150 million in voluntary contributions in 2011.

Fitch anticipates ROK will make a smaller voluntary pension contribution in fiscal 2013. In total, the company's pension plans were 74% funded at fiscal year end compared to nearly 80% funded as of Sept. 30, 2010. A 40 bps change in the discount rate from 5.6% to 5.2% was the main cause of the increase of the benefit obligation to $3.5 billion in fiscal 2011 from $3.2 billion in fiscal 2010.

The company issued $350 million of CP in the first quarter primarily to fund its pension contribution. Anticipated reductions in CP outstanding should contribute to further improvement to the company's solid leverage metrics. Leverage should be approximately 1 times (x) by the end of the current year; also anticipated is slightly better operating results. Leverage for the latest 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011 was 1.1 times (x) compared to 0.9x for the year-ended Sept. 30, 2011.

Increased demand in North America, Latin America and other emerging markets should drive ROK's stable, but slowing growth. Revenues are expected to increase in the mid to high single digit range in the current year compared to 24% in fiscal 2011. Continued strength in end-markets includes OEM business, heavy industries, oil & gas, and transportation. Also contributing to Fitch's projected growth in the automation market are ROK's customers' needs to contain costs, higher regulatory standards, and increased environmental and safety concerns.

In Europe, comparable revenue growth is likely to be flat to slightly down for the remainder of the year due to continued economic uncertainties. First quarter results were better than expected as incremental acquisition revenues and strong demand in northern Europe more than offset weak results in the southern regions. Regions in Europe that are exporting products have supported ROK's results, but leading indicators show production declining.

Customer capital spending slowed significantly during the recession, but the company has recovered and revenues were greater in 2011 than 2008. The significant growth experienced over the past two years should not continue over the next few years. However, the company is well positioned both geographically and technologically to maintain solid growth and continue to generate strong cash flows.

ROK has ample liquidity to fund anticipated discretionary spending. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ROK's liquidity included full availability of its $750 million revolver and $1 billion in cash offset by $350 million of CP outstanding. No long-term debt is scheduled to mature until 2017. The facility backs ROK's CP program.

Fitch could take a positive rating action if margins and revenues were to significantly outperform base line expectations, and the company continues to improve free cash flow metrics. Fitch would also look for financial policies to remain conservative. The ratings may be downgraded if revenue growth is negative for a prolonged period, which results in lower financial flexibility, or core leverage were to exceed expectations for an extended duration due to a change in financial policies.

Fitch affirms Rockwell Automation, Inc.'s ratings as follows:

--Long-term IDR at 'A';

--Short-term IDR at 'F1';

--Senior unsecured bank facilities at 'A';

--Senior unsecured long-term debt at 'A';

--CP at 'F1'.

The ratings affect approximately $1.3 billion of debt outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011.