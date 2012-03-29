(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 -
Summary analysis -- Ferrexpo PLC ---------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jul-2010 B+/B B+/B
30-Jun-2010 B+/B B/B
Rationale
The ratings on Ukraine-based iron ore producer Ferrexpo PLC (B+/Stable/B)
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of the group's "weak"
business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Constraining
rating factors include the volatility of iron ore prices and in our view, the
inherent capital intensity of the iron ore industry and the group's limited
diversity. Specifically, Ferrexpo's exposure to a single commodity (with only
one operating mine complex) and relatively high concentration, albeit lower
than in 2010, on two major customers (that accounted for about 36% of the
revenues in 2011) constrain the rating.