March 29 -

Summary analysis -- Ferrexpo PLC ---------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jul-2010 B+/B B+/B

30-Jun-2010 B+/B B/B

Rationale

The ratings on Ukraine-based iron ore producer Ferrexpo PLC (B+/Stable/B) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of the group's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Constraining rating factors include the volatility of iron ore prices and in our view, the inherent capital intensity of the iron ore industry and the group's limited diversity. Specifically, Ferrexpo's exposure to a single commodity (with only one operating mine complex) and relatively high concentration, albeit lower than in 2010, on two major customers (that accounted for about 36% of the revenues in 2011) constrain the rating.